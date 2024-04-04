Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Deeper projections to day 3

FRISCO, Texas — The NFL Draft is exactly three weeks away, as the Dallas Cowboys will wrap up 30-visits this week before taking the final steps in the evaluation process before selecting their rookie class.
Mock draft season is officially hot as various websites with various media personalities are pinning select players to the Cowboys at their selections.
Here are some of those projected picks.
NFL.com (Lance Zierlein): Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton (No. 24)
"The Cowboys choose to grab the talented but inexperienced tackle out of Oklahoma. Despite still being pretty new to the OT position, Guyton's plus athleticism should allow him to step in and compete for a starting job on Day 1." - Lance Zierlein
ESPN (Matt Miller): Georgia OT Amarius Mims (No. 24), Texas RB Jonathon Brooks (No. 56), Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk (No. 87), Penn State C Hunter Nourzad (No. 174), Auburn DT Justin Rogers (No. 216), Florida State LB Kalen DeLoach
"Dallas let Tyron Smith walk with no obvious replacement on the roster -- at least without creating another hole elsewhere. Mims is easy-moving with elite agility, length and power. He has only started eight games in college after waiting his turn behind 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones and missing time last season with an ankle injury, but those eight games of tape are beautiful. The Cowboys could play Mims at guard and move Tyler Smith to tackle ... Or keep Smith inside and play the ascending Mims on the blindside. In an offseason where Dallas was the last team to sign a free agent, there are more questions than answers right now, so the draft will be crucial." - Matt Miller on Amarius Mims
NFL.com (Chad Reuter): LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. (No. 24), Texas RB Jonathon Brooks (No. 56), West Virginia C Zach Frazier (No. 87)
"Thomas and 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbertwill compete for the starting job left open by the release of Michael Gallup, in an attempt to give Dak Prescott the best possible downfield target to complement Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb." - Chad Reuter on Brian Thomas Jr.
FOX Sports (Rob Rang): Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson (No. 24)
"The Cowboys can only hope the actual draft follows this projection as the club has just one center — former practice squad member Brock Hoffman — currently on their roster. The 6-foot-3, 334-pound Powers-Johnson is aptly-named, boasting rare bulk, strength and agility for his frame." - Rob Rang
CBS Sports (Rick Spielman, Bryant McFadden, Ryan Wilson): Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu (No. 13 in a projected trade with Las Vegas)
"Huge trade from the Cowboys! Jerry Jones moves up 11 spots to select Tyron Smith's replacement. It's unknown what Dallas would have to pay to make this move, but Rick Spielman loves the fit. "You got the second-best left tackle and one of the biggest needs on my offensive line, and maybe on my football team."" - Ryan Wilson