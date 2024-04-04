Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Deeper projections to day 3

"Dallas let Tyron Smith walk with no obvious replacement on the roster -- at least without creating another hole elsewhere. Mims is easy-moving with elite agility, length and power. He has only started eight games in college after waiting his turn behind 2023 first-rounder Broderick Jones and missing time last season with an ankle injury, but those eight games of tape are beautiful. The Cowboys could play Mims at guard and move Tyler Smith to tackle ... Or keep Smith inside and play the ascending Mims on the blindside. In an offseason where Dallas was the last team to sign a free agent, there are more questions than answers right now, so the draft will be crucial." - Matt Miller on Amarius Mims