NFC East: 1-0 Start In The East Hasn't Meant Much Recently





Regardless of what happens tonight in the District, the Cowboys are going to be up a division game on two of their three opponents for the NFC East crown.

That's a pretty enviable place to be after just one week of football.

It's also a rare place. Twelve of the 32 teams in the league will have played a division game when Week 1 finished up Monday night, but the NFC East is the only one of the eight division to have finished a full round of divisional matchups at this early stage of the season.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the early division win doesn't mean a whole lot these days – not in a division with four different winners the past four years. Obviously, there's still five NFC East games to play, not to mention 15 regular season games.