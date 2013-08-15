NFC East: Foles Gets His Shot As Eagles' Starting Quarterback





Dallas, New York and Washington have to wait a bit longer for their second preseason game, so let's all overanalyze the Eagles' game against Carolina tonight.

Nick Foles is going to get his first preseason start for new coach Chip Kelly, though I'm not really sure that matters. Foles split time evenly with Michael Vick, who started the preseason opener, at two drives a piece.

Kelly has already said both of the contenders for the starting quarterback spot are going to get about a quarter under center. Give or take a few minutes, translates roughly to two possessions. Both quarterbacks performed admirably in their first reps in Kelly's offense.

Vick managed 94 yards on just four completions, while Foles' numbers were efficient if slightly less impressive – five completions for 43 yards.

[embedded_ad]

Seeing Foles goes against the Panthers' starters should be an interesting test of what he's capable of. Though, as I've written 100 times about the Cowboys' preseason as well as others, it's probably not anything worth reading into.

Personally, it's just my gut feeling that Vick is going to win the starting job – for this season, at least. He's the more experienced pro, he's obviously a threat to run the ball and he's taken the Eagles to the playoffs before.