NFC East: Giants' Rolle Hopeful For Week 1 After Ankle Sprain





The Cowboys' opening opponents are dealing with a secondary setback of their own, it seems.

The difference is, the New York Giants had a bigger scare, but seem to have a clearer idea of what to expect from safety Antrel Rolle.

Rolle, who is entering his fourth season with the Giants, was carted off the field Monday with an injury to his right foot. He clarified the injury as an ankle sprain Tuesday morning during a session with the media.

That's a way better diagnosis than what many had feared, considering Rolle couldn't leave the field on his own power. He described it as "a pretty good sprain," but Rolle concluded he intends to be back by the end of the preseason. That gives the Giants two significant starter – Rolle and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul – who might not be ready Week 1 against the Cowboys.

For his part, Rolle wouldn't even entertain the possibility of missing the season opener on Sept. 8 in AT&T Stadium.

"I am going to do whatever it takes to make sure that Is not even a possibility," Rolle told reporters. "

"Treatment two times, three times, four times a day — whatever it takes, I am going to do it."

Rolle's ankle roll seems a little more severe than the knee injury that is currently sidelining Cowboys' corner Morris Claiborne. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Claiborne should return to practice this week, but Claiborne wasn't as sure about a timetable when asked about it on Monday.

That doesn't even include the injuries that have sidelined defensive linemen Anthony Spencer and Jay Ratliff to this point in the preseason.

A Cowboys-Giants rivalry clash is going to be quality entertainment regardless, but here's hoping the injury issues clear up in time – for both squads.