NFL Reveals Trade Deadline, More Key 2023 Dates

FRISCO, Texas — Believe it or not, but the start of the 2023 regular season is just around the corner for the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys. Both OTAs (organized team activities) and mandatory minicamp have concluded and that means up next comes training camp in late July, only weeks ahead of the Cowboys visiting the New York Giants for the season opener.
And as the league as a whole enters its summer break, it's time to take a look at the NFL calendar — having officially been revealed this week — to get an idea of when key dates are set to land, e.g., the NFL trade deadline.
Below is a breakdown of each important date from mid-June through early May.
Save the dates!
2023 Offseason -
- July 17: Deadline for franchise tagged player to sign multi-year deal
- July 24: Cowboys depart for training camp in Oxnard, CA
- August 3: Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH (Jets vs. Browns)
- August 12: Preseason - Cowboys host Jaguars (5 p.m. ET)
- August 19: Preseason - Cowboys visit Seahawks (10 p.m. ET)
- August 26: Preseason - Cowboys host Raiders (8 p.m. ET)
- August 29: Deadline to reduce roster size to max of 53 players
- August 30: Claiming period for waived players ends (Noon ET)
- August 30: Practice squad can be established to max of 16 players
2023 Regular Season -
- September 10: Season opener - Cowboys visit Giants (8:20 p.m. ET)
- October 31: NFL trade deadline (4 p.m. ET)
- January 8: Teams can begin signing 2024 free agents
- January 8: Teams can exercise fifth-year option on 2021 first-rounder
- January 13-15: Wild Card Playoff Games
- January 20-21: Divisional Playoff Games
- February 4: Pro Bowl Games
- February 11: Super Bowl LVIII (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)
2024 Offseason -
- February 20: Franchise/transition tag can be applied to eligible player(s)
- February 27-March 4: NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indy)
- March 5: Deadline to apply franchise or transition tag
- March 11-13: Legal tampering can begin
- March 13: New league year opens, free agency/trades can commence
- April 25-27: NFL Draft (Detroit)
- May 2: Deadline to exercise fifth-year option on 2021 first-round pick
- May 3-6 or May 10-13: Rookie minicamp can begin