NFLPA Tells Players No Preseason Games In 2020

FRISCO, Texas – As if there were any doubt, it looks certain that this coming preseason will be unlike any in league history.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have been in discussions throughout this week about the details of this summer's activity, which is set to begin next week when teams report for training camp.

The most important detail to come from those conversations regard preseason games, which don't appear to be happening in 2020. According to reports, the NFL PA told its players that there will be no preseason games this summer as teams acclimate to play games against the backdrop of COVID-19.

That had been a sticking point between the league and players for the last few weeks. Originally, NFL owners favored a two-game preseason schedule, allowing each team to play one exhibition at home and on the road. In the interest of concerns about player health and safety, the league seems to have agreed to scrap the preseason altogether.

There are several more conversations ongoing between the two sides as they attempt to hammer out the details before the official start of training camp. The NFLPA also reportedly told its membership that the expectation is for rosters to sit at 80 players per team – down 10 spots from the usual 90-man limit during training camp.