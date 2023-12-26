Nick at Nite

Nick at Nite: These few things happen in Dallas losses

Dec 26, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Nick-at-Nite--These-few-things-happen-in-Dallas-losses-hero

FRISCO, Texas — As the playoffs quickly approach, confidence in the Dallas Cowboys making a deep playoff run has gone from "Hey, that's a team you don't want to play in January" to "It's the same Dallas team, just a different year."

While there are logical points and fallacies to that argument, it's hard to look at back-to-back road losses – two opportunities to get just one quality road win before the end of the regular season – and feel confidence in going into San Francisco or Philadelphia in a few weeks. At this point, you would almost feel a little queasy about going into Tampa Bay with the way the Buccaneers have put it together in the last few weeks.

But when we heard from the players in the locker room following the loss to Miami, there is still that confidence that was present at the beginning of the month.

"We know who we are," Dak Prescott said postgame. "You saw it on the first two drives and late in the game. It's just about being consistent. If we stay consistent and the defense plays like they did tonight, it's a different story."

Consistency. It's a theme in all of the wins for the Cowboys, and it's an issue in all five losses that have trends that put the Cowboys behind in games and make it difficult on any one side of the ball to overcome.

Let's look at those numbers, starting with the running game.

Sunday's performance in Miami from Tony Pollard (38 yards on 12 carries) was one of his worst of the season, and it didn't allow the Dallas offense to completely open up as the game went on. Even though other ballcarriers combined for a healthier 13 carries for 59 yards, the Dallas offense failed to rush over 100 yards for the fifth time this season. In those games, the Cowboys have lost four with the lone win being against the Chargers in week six.

The running game directly plays into Dallas' efforts in winning the time of possession battle – something that Mike McCarthy tries to emphasize both from an offensive perspective and in playing complimentary football.

When the Cowboys fail to win the time of possession battle, they are a healthier, but still middle-of-the-road 3-3 on the season. In those six games, they were outgained on the ground in four.

Concurrently, the running game also helps in sustaining long drives. In Mike McCarthy's West Coast-type system, quick and short action that picks up chunk gains at a time helps to sustain that time of possession advantage to allow for long and methodical drives.

On Dallas' 43 drives with 10 or more plays, the Cowboys have scored on 36 of them. Of the seven they failed to convert on, four of those were catalysts in a loss where a lack of offensive success was a contributing factor.

But if you're looking for one statistic that has been the end-all, be-all in all five of the Dallas losses this season, you can point directly into the biggest contributor to complimentary football" the turnover battle.

When the Cowboys lose the turnover battle, they are 1-5 on the season. In the last two losses, the Cowboys have failed to generate a takeaway which has put the offense in compromising situations. Those issues only compound when the offense gives the ball back.

All in all, the problems that the Cowboys have had in 2023 are fixable. When you feel frustration from players in the locker room after tough losses like the one in Miami, it's because the team is truly right there. The biggest question that will determine any January success is if they can get out of their own way in certain areas.

Related Content

news

Nick at Nite: Dallas can erase three major concerns in Miami

The Miami Dolphins could further expose three major areas of concern for the Cowboys on Sunday, or Dallas could erase those issues all with just one win.
news

Nick at Nite: Wins in December are wins to remember

The Cowboys are gearing up for three challenges to finish off the month of December – a month that has seen Mike McCarthy go 12-2 in during his time in Dallas.
news

Nick at Nite: Mapping out potential playoff scenarios

As the calendar turns to December, the Cowboys' playoff picture is starting to shape up, but no game on the entire schedule will determine their fate more than Sunday night's clash with the Eagles.
news

Nick at Nite: Bell, Clark brotherhood powering LB group

While young stars have been featured on the Cowboys' defense all season, Damone Clark and Markquese Bell have fulfilled a near-impossible role in 2023, and they continue to exceed expectations.
news

Nick at Nite: Is the running game close?

The running game hasn't quite found a stride in 2023, but an opportunity against Washington awaits to finally break through.
news

Nick at Nite: No more moral victories in Dallas

Much like Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar want No More Parties in LA, I want no more moral victories in Dallas. It's time to use that increased morality to actual victories in the win-loss column.
news

Nick at Nite: This offense can bring the motion

The Dallas Cowboys offense utilized motion on a season-high 18 plays on Sunday against the Rams which more than tripled its normal season output. Can that be the spark for sustained success offensively?
news

Nick at Nite: Fearless football is needed from Dak in 2023

When Dak Prescott plays fearless football – improvising outside of the pocket, making plays with his legs and making tight throws – we see him at his best. Can he show more of that in 2023?
news

Nick at Nite: Overcoming duality to find an identity

The next 14 days will prove if the Cowboys' leaders can help both sides of the ball find an identity after continued Jekyll and Hyde performances – or not.
news

Nick at Nite: Cowboys sending unwrapped package to SF

Through four games, the Dallas offense has the rare luxury of still having quite a bit of its new system behind closed curtains. Could Sunday's clash with San Francisco be the time to pull it out?
news

Nick at Nite: Any given Sunday is every given Sunday

The NFL poses a challenge each week, regardless of the opponent. With the end goal still a possibility, taking every Sunday with the same approach is necessary to fulfill that potential.
Advertising