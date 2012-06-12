None Tuesday, But Rookie Deals Expected

A day after signing three of their draft picks, the Cowboys didn't get any deals done Tuesday, but the front office is still expecting to have most, if not all, of the contracts completed this week.

While most NFL teams began signing their rookies shortly after the draft, the Cowboys had to wait until the calendar flipped to June, when the contract of released cornerback Terence Newman came off the ledger.

At least one report earlier in the day had the club finalizing a deal with third-round defense end Tyrone Crawford, but as of late Tuesday afternoon, no deal was official, and Crawford had not agreed to terms, according to team officials.

Because of the clear slotting system under the new collective bargaining agreement's rookie wage scale, there is almost no doubt that all seven picks will be signed, sealed and delivered before training camp.

The Cowboys even expect little hold-up in negotiations with sixth-overall pick Morris Claiborne. None of the draft's top eight picks have signed yet, and reports say the snag has a lot to do with language regarding payment of offset guaranteed money in the event a player is cut before his four-year deal ends.

The subject has indeed come up in the Cowboys' talks with Claiborne's representatives, and is an issue that as of yet has not been resolved.

However, the Cowboys believe it can be resolved in due time.