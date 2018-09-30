Not Maher's First Winning FG, But Biggest Yet

Sep 30, 2018 at 06:54 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Not-Mahers-First-Winning-FG-But-Biggest-Yet-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Brett Maher was fixing his tie at his locker when Ezekiel Elliott stopped by with a handshake and a hug for the Cowboys' first-year kicker.

"Appreciate you," Elliott told his new teammate.

The entire team does after Maher delivered the deciding 38-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions, 26-24, Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

It wasn't the first game-winner of Maher's career. He recalls making at least two of those kicks in the Canadian Football League.

Given the stage and the stakes – a chance for Dallas to get back to .500 or slip to 1-3 – it was undoubtedly the biggest of his career.

The Cowboys took a calculated risk keeping Maher over Dan Bailey, a former team captain and the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history, at final cuts on Sept. 1. But the staff trusted its eyes and decided Maher had earned the job in preseason.

After missing his first career attempt in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss at Carolina, Maher has made eight straight field goals, including all four tries Sunday from 32, 43, 22 and 38 yards.

The last one came after quarterback Dak Prescott's 34-yard pass to Ezekiel Elliott got the offense in field-goal range.

"We were going to try to get as close as we could but preserve that field goal opportunity," head coach Jason Garrett said. "And he didn't blink. He drilled it and it looked like it was going to be good from 60."

What was going through Maher's mind as the Cowboys positioned themselves for the final kick with three straight runs?

"Ready to go do my part," he said. 

"That was a big kick for me. But like I said when I first got the job here, the kicks in the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter are equally important because we need those points. Every time I step on the field, that's my mindset, to go one-for-one. This one obviously will get a little more attention."

Related Content

news

Updates: Brandin Cooks added to injury report

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Mailbag: Tight ends' pass-catching a concern?

The negative that stood out to me was the passes that the tight ends failed to haul in. I know the rainy night played a part, but is this a concern at all going forward?
news

Nick at Nite: It doesn't matter how you get here

Setting the tone for Sunday night's 40-0 win was in large part due to the forgotten ones, who arrived in Dallas in unconventional or lowly cared about ways. Sunday is why you should care.
news

Big Picture: 10 big storylines for Jets & Cowboys 

Both the Cowboys and Jets each picked up a win at MetLife Stadium this past weekend, but the vibes are much different. Let's focus on 10 big storylines for this upcoming game. 
Advertising