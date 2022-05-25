Notes: Dak's Health, Tyron Update & WR Shortage

FRISCO, Texas – For the first time in two years, Dak Prescott is finally healthy.

The Cowboys' quarterback spoke to the media on Wednesday following a practice that saw the Cowboys work through a myriad of drills and scenarios, and specifically a healthy Dak.

"[This is the] healthiest I've been in a long, long time," Prescott said. "So, I'm just blessed just to start there and to be able to come in healthy and just to work on myself and just overall my whole game and not just particularly getting one element of my body healthy."

Prescott entered last season coming off his season-ending ankle injury in 2020 that cost him the final 11 weeks of the season. Last year, Dak dealt with an arm issue in camp and then missed a game with a calf strain. However, Prescott made it known on Wednesday that his footwork was a specific piece of his game he has been able to work on that he could not last offseason.

"Everything honestly," Prescott said with a chuckle. "We're testing 10-yard starts the other day, and mine might not have been what I wanted it to be. But I can tell you it was much better than it was last year."

"I'm improving. It's just about getting better in every aspect of my game and not just necessarily rehab."

— Layten Praytor

Back Again?

Tyron Smith was held out of Wednesday's OTA practice with lower-back tightness, according to head coach Mike McCarthy.

Smith apparently has been working with the team during all the off-season conditioning programs and the OTA practices, but was held out Wednesday for precautionary reasons.

In his place, second-year pro Josh Ball worked at left tackle with the first team.

Ringing the Bell

Rookie safety Markquese Bell made one of the best plays of the OTA practice on Wednesday.

It's just another example how the undrafted rookie continues to shine.

"He's been impressive," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He jumped out at the minicamp. He was very impressive in the zoom calls (leading up to the NFL Draft)."

McCarthy said Bell, who starred at Florida A&M, has similar traits as Jayron Kearse, who has a hybrid role of safety and linebacker.

"That definitely helps. That's part of our attraction to him," McCarthy said of Bell, who was one of the Cowboys' 30 visits.

— Nick Eatman

Receiver Shortage

The Cowboys lined up CeeDee Lamb and Simi Fehoko as the first-team starters at receiver on Wednesday. Lamb is where he's supposed to be, but Fehoko got the nod as the Cowboys had three other receivers down with injuries.

Michael Gallup continues to rehab his ACL injury and his hopeful to return by the start of the regular season. James Washington was in a walking boot and should miss at least another week. Rookie WR Jalen Tolbert is working through a hamstring issue.