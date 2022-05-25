Practice Points: 10 Quick Notes From OTA Practice

FRISCO, Texas – For the first time this offseason, the Cowboys' OTA practice was open to the media, allowing a broad view of the 90-man roster on one field together at Ford Center in Frisco.
Of course, the entire team wasn't practicing as a few players are still rehabbing injuries or just absent, considering it is still a voluntary practice.
Here are some quick practice points from Wednesday's session:
- Micah Parsons is still considered a linebacker but after a 13-sack season, we all expect him to rush the passer at times. And Wednesday, he spent time working with both the linebackers and pass-rushers during individual drills.
- Left tackle Tyron Smith was the only veteran not in attendance during the practice. With him out, second-year tackle Josh Ball was the starter on the left side.
- Other players who weren't practicing included Osa Odighizuwa, Michael Gallup, Carlos Watkins, James Washington and Jalen Tolbert.
- With Washington (walking boot) and Tolbert (hamstring) sitting out, coupled with Gallup's rehab for his ACL injury, it left a shortage at receiver. Second-year pro Simi Fehoko worked primarily with the No. 1 receivers opposite CeeDee Lamb.
- On the defensive side of the ball, when the Cowboys went to team drills 11-on-11, Chauncey Golston worked as a defensive tackle next to Neville Gallimore. Last year, Golston played both end and tackle and could likely do the same again this year. Again, Osa Odighizuwa was sitting out with an injury.
- Linebacker Davonte Bond, who spent parts of last year on the practice squad, limped off the field with an injury.
- The Cowboys were using Tony Pollard actively in this practice, and at times with Ezekiel Elliott in the "20" personnel.
- Jeremy Sprinkle made a strong case for a spot as the No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz. Sprinkle is not only a blocking tight end, but caught two touchdowns in the Red Zone drills.
- Safety Markquese Bell is one of the team's rookie free agents that could legitimately make the roster and he had a huge play Wednesday, picking off a pass near the sideline in Red Zone drills and taking it the length of the field for a touchdown.
- Fullback Ryan Nall got plenty of snaps as a running back in a one-back set.