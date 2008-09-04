 Skip to main content
Notes: Davis Voted Captain One Day After Return

Sep 04, 2008 at 11:16 AM

Browns' Peek Injured
Scratch another contributor from the Browns' lineup - not just for Sunday, but the entire season.

Short Shots
Cowboys guard Kyle Kosier (foot), linebacker Anthony Spencer (knee) and wide receivers Miles Austin (knee) and Sam Hurd (ankle) did not practice again on Thursday. None are expected to play in Sunday's opener. Head coach Wade Phillips said Kevin Burnett (knee) practiced again without limitation and should be ready to play . . . Phillips said offensive coordinator Jason Garrett will go by feel in determining how many touches rookie running back Felix Jones gets Sunday. He did reiterate that Jones and cornerback Adam Jones would return kickoffs.

