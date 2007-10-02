Notes: Jones Explains Ellis' Contract Adjustment

Other inductees include former Arizona Cardinals running back Larry Centers; former Dallas Mavericks guard Derek Harper; Lancaster schools athletic director Beverly Humphrey; former University of Texas and Buffalo Bills running back Roosevelt Leaks; former Arkansas basketball coach Nolan Richardson; former swimming champion Thurmin Robins; and inaugural Rube Foster Award recipient Kedric Couch.
**
The Cowboys have ranked in the top four since the poll began in 1998 and have finished first or second six times.
**