Notes: Looking For Return Candidates

"He knows the pressure is on. He knows it. I think he's trying to do what he can do and when the opportunity comes again, hopefully it will be all right."
**
"They've had a bye week to get ready, and Bill said all week from after the game that we can't afford to go up there and lose," tight end Jason Witten said.
**
"I think the tight end has always been the safety valve for a quarterback," Witten said. "So when he's scrambling a little bit, I'm able to make some plays for him."
**
"Other than Portis and (tight end Chris) Cooley, he's usually the main guy pass-wise," cornerback Anthony Henry said of Moss. "So I'm pretty sure they'll make some adjustments with (starter Brandon) Lloyd and I'm pretty sure he can handle the task. So we're still going to prepare as if he's 100 percent."
**
Hurd becomes the first player to win the weekly special teams award since kicker Billy Cundiff earned the honor twice in 2003, both against the Giants. And Hurd is the first non-kicker to win the award since Herschel Walker (return specialist) won the award in 1996.
**
The Cowboys also allowed a 45-yard punt return by Houston's Phillip Buchanon two weeks ago.
**