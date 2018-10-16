Notes: Road Blocks? Austin's Timetable & More 

Ill Communication

It sounds like a common problem to struggle on the road, but it really hasn't been an issue for the Cowboys in recent memory.

"We've talked about it all year – it's usually been reversed," said Zack Martin on Tuesday. "We've usually been better on the road than we have at home, and for whatever reason we're playing much better at home."

Martin is spot on. During his four previous years in the NFL, the Cowboys have been undeniably better on the road than at AT&T Stadium, as they have posted a 23-9 record in opposing venues, as opposed to a 15-17 mark in their own.

This year, it has flipped, with the Cowboys a sterling 3-0 at home and a concerning 0-3 on the road.

Pressed for an answer on why that's been the case, Martin said the Dallas offense needs to do a better job of getting on the same page during road games.

"I think the biggest thing is our communication on the road has not been anywhere near how it's been at home," he said. "That's something we really need to focus on this week and get it dialed in before we go to Washington."

What exactly does that mean? It's a combination of things. The Cowboys are still getting comfortable with a new center in Joe Looney, not to mention a rookie guard in Connor Williams. In a hostile environment, Martin said the offensive line needs to stay focused on good communication.

"Offensively, it starts up front with just being on the same page with the calls and communicating – whether it be different snap counts or different line calls – when it's real loud," he said. "Different signals, different guys. It's just being on the same page. That's really what's killed us the first three road games."