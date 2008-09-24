Notes: Spencer, Hurd Could Return For 'Skins Game

Deon Anxious
Anderson said his injured left knee feels much better and was moving around comfortably Wednesday, six days after having a piece of partially-loose cartilage removed from his left knee.
Holland Getting Reps
With Kosier out again, Phillips has said Cory Procter will start again at left guard Sunday. But veteran Montrae Holland, acquired in a trade with Denver before the season, got some first-team reps in practice Wednesday and could also be active against the Redskins.
Zach's Sack
Although the Cowboys called the NFL about crediting DeMarcus Ware with a third-quarter sack on Aaron Rodgers, who ran out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage, the league maintained that Zach Thomas technically caused the sack.
Short Shots
The Redskins lead the league with a plus-five turnover margin . . . With eight catches on Sunday, wide receiver Terrell Owens would become the eighth player in league history to reach 900 career catches. One touchdown catch would move him into sole possession of seventh place on the Cowboys' all-time list (32).