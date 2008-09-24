 Skip to main content
Advertising

Notes: Spencer, Hurd Could Return For 'Skins Game

Sep 24, 2008 at 10:00 AM

Deon Anxious
Anderson said his injured left knee feels much better and was moving around comfortably Wednesday, six days after having a piece of partially-loose cartilage removed from his left knee.

Holland Getting Reps
With Kosier out again, Phillips has said Cory Procter will start again at left guard Sunday. But veteran Montrae Holland, acquired in a trade with Denver before the season, got some first-team reps in practice Wednesday and could also be active against the Redskins.

Zach's Sack
Although the Cowboys called the NFL about crediting DeMarcus Ware with a third-quarter sack on Aaron Rodgers, who ran out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage, the league maintained that Zach Thomas technically caused the sack.

Short Shots
The Redskins lead the league with a plus-five turnover margin . . . With eight catches on Sunday, wide receiver Terrell Owens would become the eighth player in league history to reach 900 career catches. One touchdown catch would move him into sole possession of seventh place on the Cowboys' all-time list (32).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Next Man Up: Defining a role for Juanyeh Thomas

The time is now for players such as Juanyeh Thomas, who has one year remaining on his contract but has enough versatility on defense and special teams to have a larger role in 2024.
news

High Low: Aubrey deletes Cowboys need in NFL Draft

While there are several other position groups for the Dallas Cowboys to be concerned with heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, their specialists are certainly not one of them.
news

Mailbag: Time to change offseason strategy?

For years, we've heard the talking points of, "The Cowboys don't go after big free agency signings. They're a draft-and-develop team. This is the way they operate." Well, since they haven't seen a Super Bowl in 29 years, is it maybe time for them to change their strategy?
news

Mick Shots: Jaguars putting $$$ in Micah's eyes

Micah Parsons' eyes may be lighting up thanks to another team's move. Plus, Parsons and kickoff returns, La'el and Randy surface and more!
Advertising