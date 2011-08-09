Speaking of love, Bryant seems to love his starting role in the offense, especially his on-field rapport with Tony Romo. When asked how the quarterback has looked in recent practices, Bryant smiled, laughed and then raised his right thumb, which was heavily taped. Just two days after his left pinky needed to be wrapped.
And Bryant playfully blames Romo.
One Year Later
