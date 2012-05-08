Owusu-Ansah, Punter Claimed Off Waivers

The Cowboys added two players to the roster via waiver claims on Tuesday, including Akwasi Owusu-Ansah, the team's fourth-round pick in 2010.

Also claimed was punter Jake Rogers, who was let go by Tampa Bay.

Owusu-Ansah, a star cornerback at Division II Indiana (Pa.), was drafted as a safety with the 126th overall pick in 2010, but appeared in only 10 games for the club, mostly as a kickoff returner.

He suffered a high ankle sprain midway through the 2010 season and was placed on injured reserve. He went to camp with the team in 2011, but was released on final cuts.

After he returned to the practice squad, he was converted to a wide receiver, and later was added back to the final roster, appearing in three games as a special-teamer.

Owusu-Ansah was released on Nov. 30 and claimed by Jacksonville. He played four games at safety, starting two, but was let go on Monday.

The Cowboys now plan to keep Owusu-Ansah as a safety.