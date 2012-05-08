 Skip to main content
Owusu-Ansah, Punter Claimed Off Waivers

May 08, 2012 at 08:58 AM

The Cowboys added two players to the roster via waiver claims on Tuesday, including Akwasi Owusu-Ansah, the team's fourth-round pick in 2010.

Also claimed was punter Jake Rogers, who was let go by Tampa Bay.

Owusu-Ansah, a star cornerback at Division II Indiana (Pa.), was drafted as a safety with the 126th overall pick in 2010, but appeared in only 10 games for the club, mostly as a kickoff returner.

He suffered a high ankle sprain midway through the 2010 season and was placed on injured reserve. He went to camp with the team in 2011, but was released on final cuts.

After he returned to the practice squad, he was converted to a wide receiver, and later was added back to the final roster, appearing in three games as a special-teamer.

Owusu-Ansah was released on Nov. 30 and claimed by Jacksonville. He played four games at safety, starting two, but was let go on Monday.

The Cowboys now plan to keep Owusu-Ansah as a safety.

Rogers, who was both a kicker and punter at the University of Cincinnati, has never punted in an NFL game, but becomes the only competition to Chris Jones, the rookie who replaced an injured Mat McBriar last year.

