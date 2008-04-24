Pacman Jones Bio and Stats

Apr 24, 2008 at 03:00 AM

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:
In 2006, played in 15 games with 15 starts and set new career highs with 67 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, one interception return for a touchdown, 14 passes defensed (second on team) and one forced fumble. As return specialist, ranked first in the NFL in punt returns totaling 34 returns for 440 yards (12.9 avg.) and tied for a league high with three punt return touchdowns. Jones' three punt return TD's tied a franchise record set by Billy "White Shoes" Johnson in 1975. On kickoff returns, ranked sixth in the AFC and seventh in NFL totaling 20 returns for 521 yards (26.1 avg.) and was a part of kickoff return unit that totaled 1,835 return yards, which set new franchise record breaking old record of 1,721 kickoff return yards in 1981. Also hauled in two receptions for 31 yards (long of 17) and rushed for eight yards on two carries (long of seven) on offense.

