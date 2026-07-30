Pic 6: Locke's injury, leadership council & more

OXNARD, Calif. – It was a bit of a scary moment for P.J. Locke in his first-ever Cowboys' training camp practice.
The veteran safety was forced out of practice with a possible knee injury that required evaluation from the team's medical staff.
On Thursday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Locke suffered a what is described as a minor hyperextension, and that "tests looked great" for the young safety reuniting with Christian Parker.
Locke will be held out of practice on Thursday as a precaution, allowing added rest in addition to the fact there is no practice on Friday. – (Patrik Walker)
The Cowboys have ended the 2025 season with a 7-9-1 record after a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants. In Pic 6, a look at news and notes from the game including Dallas' struggles with penalties, third down conversions and scoring touchdowns in the red zone.