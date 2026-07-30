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Pic 6 | 2026

Pic 6: Locke's injury, leadership council & more

Jul 30, 2026 at 02:13 PM
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DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

07_30_ PJ Locke

OXNARD, Calif. – It was a bit of a scary moment for P.J. Locke in his first-ever Cowboys' training camp practice.

The veteran safety was forced out of practice with a possible knee injury that required evaluation from the team's medical staff.

On Thursday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Locke suffered a what is described as a minor hyperextension, and that "tests looked great" for the young safety reuniting with Christian Parker.

Locke will be held out of practice on Thursday as a precaution, allowing added rest in addition to the fact there is no practice on Friday. – (Patrik Walker)

Pic 6: Training Camp | 2026

The Cowboys have ended the 2025 season with a 7-9-1 record after a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants. In Pic 6, a look at news and notes from the game including Dallas' struggles with penalties, third down conversions and scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

It was a bit of a scary moment for P.J. Locke in his first-ever Cowboys' training camp practice. The veteran safety was forced out of practice with a possible knee injury that required evaluation from the team's medical staff. On Thursday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Locke suffered a what is described as a minor hyperextension, and that "tests looked great" for the young safety reuniting with Christian Parker. Locke will be held out of practice on Thursday as a precaution, allowing added rest in addition to the fact there is no practice on Friday. – (Patrik Walker)
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It was a bit of a scary moment for P.J. Locke in his first-ever Cowboys' training camp practice. The veteran safety was forced out of practice with a possible knee injury that required evaluation from the team's medical staff. On Thursday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Locke suffered a what is described as a minor hyperextension, and that "tests looked great" for the young safety reuniting with Christian Parker. Locke will be held out of practice on Thursday as a precaution, allowing added rest in addition to the fact there is no practice on Friday. – (Patrik Walker)

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Overshown Impresses at MIKE During his Thursday press conference, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that during Wednesday's opening training camp practice, he and Christian Parker planned a scenario where they'd act as if the coach-to-play communication headset were malfunctioning to see how LB DeMarvion Overshown, who was wearing the green dot, would react. Overshown passed the test, according to his head coach. "D-Mo got to the exact call that he was supposed to, which is what you expect… D-Mo was outstanding getting us lined up into the call that we wanted to be in." – (Tommy Yarrish)
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Overshown Impresses at MIKE

During his Thursday press conference, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that during Wednesday's opening training camp practice, he and Christian Parker planned a scenario where they'd act as if the coach-to-play communication headset were malfunctioning to see how LB DeMarvion Overshown, who was wearing the green dot, would react.

Overshown passed the test, according to his head coach.

"D-Mo got to the exact call that he was supposed to, which is what you expect… D-Mo was outstanding getting us lined up into the call that we wanted to be in." – (Tommy Yarrish)

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Great Start for Barham All eyes will be fixed on Caleb Downs to help turn this defense around but not to be overshadowed, it was another rookie defender who caught Schotty's eye on the first day. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham had a "great" practice, according to the head coach. "It was helmets only, but his ability to get off blocks … that's a heavy-handed guy. We love the versatility of him to be on and off the ball." Barham has played both defensive end and linebacker in college but is shifting to full-time linebacker. Sounds like he's off to a good start. – (Nick Eatman)
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Great Start for Barham All eyes will be fixed on Caleb Downs to help turn this defense around but not to be overshadowed, it was another rookie defender who caught Schotty's eye on the first day. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham had a "great" practice, according to the head coach. "It was helmets only, but his ability to get off blocks … that's a heavy-handed guy. We love the versatility of him to be on and off the ball." Barham has played both defensive end and linebacker in college but is shifting to full-time linebacker. Sounds like he's off to a good start. – (Nick Eatman)

James D. Smith/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Schotty Announces Leadership Council After hinting at it earlier in the offseason, Brian Schottenheimer announced the team's 11-man leadership council on Wednesday. The offense will be represented by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, Tyler Booker, Jake Ferguson and Javonte Williams. On defense, Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary and Jalen Thompson will lead their unit. Punter Bryan Anger is the lone special teams representative. "It could have been 15 names," Schottenheimer said. "But I had to cap it somewhere. I felt that these guys were the perfect fit. It's their council, it's not mine. They run it. We've got a few of those guys that report to me every couple of weeks of issues and problems and things we'll try to address. – (Tommy Yarrish)
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Schotty Announces Leadership Council

After hinting at it earlier in the offseason, Brian Schottenheimer announced the team's 11-man leadership council on Wednesday.

The offense will be represented by Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, Tyler Booker, Jake Ferguson and Javonte Williams. On defense, Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary and Jalen Thompson will lead their unit. Punter Bryan Anger is the lone special teams representative.

"It could have been 15 names," Schottenheimer said. "But I had to cap it somewhere. I felt that these guys were the perfect fit. It's their council, it's not mine. They run it. We've got a few of those guys that report to me every couple of weeks of issues and problems and things we'll try to address. – (Tommy Yarrish)

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
No-Brainer for Booker While some of the players Schotty mentioned on the leadership council are to be expected, it could be considered a surprise to see Tyler Booker on there as he enters his second year. Yet, the head coach said it was actually a no-brainer decision. "You can't go into any meeting room that Tyler Booker's in and, if you ask for an opinion, his hand's shooting up and he speaks with conviction," Schottenheimer said. "I can't say enough great things about him. He was one of the few no-brainers. I think every single one of us had him on there, and that says a lot for a guy going into his second year in the NFL. – (Nick Eatman)
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No-Brainer for Booker

While some of the players Schotty mentioned on the leadership council are to be expected, it could be considered a surprise to see Tyler Booker on there as he enters his second year. Yet, the head coach said it was actually a no-brainer decision. "You can't go into any meeting room that Tyler Booker's in and, if you ask for an opinion, his hand's shooting up and he speaks with conviction," Schottenheimer said. "I can't say enough great things about him. He was one of the few no-brainers. I think every single one of us had him on there, and that says a lot for a guy going into his second year in the NFL. – (Nick Eatman)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Special Teams Ace? With longtime Cowboys special teams star CJ Goodwin retiring in late June, Dallas is now searching for their leader on special teams. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer threw out three names that could take that spot: Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, fullback/tight end Hunter Luepke and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy. "They all have those same leadership qualities of CJ, maybe a little different," Schottenheimer said. "Brevyn's kind of in your face, Flo's more direct, and Hunter's kind of a quiet assassin." Schottenheimer did point out that because of Flournoy's growth on the offensive side of the ball, it's becoming more and more difficult to let him play on special teams. "Nick [Sorensen] asks me all the time, I'm like, 'Eh, I don't know, he's pretty good,'" Schottenheimer said. "But [Flournoy] wants to do everything. He just plays the game the right way with that violent, physical nature." – (Tommy Yarrish)
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New Special Teams Ace?

With longtime Cowboys special teams star CJ Goodwin retiring in late June, Dallas is now searching for their leader on special teams. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer threw out three names that could take that spot: Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, fullback/tight end Hunter Luepke and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy.

"They all have those same leadership qualities of CJ, maybe a little different," Schottenheimer said. "Brevyn's kind of in your face, Flo's more direct, and Hunter's kind of a quiet assassin."

Schottenheimer did point out that because of Flournoy's growth on the offensive side of the ball, it's becoming more and more difficult to let him play on special teams.

"Nick [Sorensen] asks me all the time, I'm like, 'Eh, I don't know, he's pretty good,'" Schottenheimer said. "But [Flournoy] wants to do everything. He just plays the game the right way with that violent, physical nature." – (Tommy Yarrish)

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2025 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
Smith, an All-Pro guard, said Monday he had not been told whether he would remain at guard or move back to left tackle, a possibility Schottenheimer mentioned earlier this offseason depending on how the rest of the offensive line develops. "He's going to start at left guard, and we're going to get him some reps at tackle," Schottenheimer said, before explaining the reasoning. "Why? Because we have to be ready. That is no different than Tyler Booker getting some snaps at center. At the end of the day, we are committed to winning and winning now, and we are going to play the five best guys. I am excited to see Tyler Guyton, Nate Thomas and Drew Shelton compete at tackle as well." Smith started 17 games at left tackle as a rookie in 2022 before moving to guard, where he has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. He is just the third guard in NFL history to earn three Pro Bowl selections before turning 25. Smith signed a four-year, 98 million dollar extension last year. His 24 million dollar annual salary is the highest among NFL guards and ranks 11th among all offensive linemen.
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Smith, an All-Pro guard, said Monday he had not been told whether he would remain at guard or move back to left tackle, a possibility Schottenheimer mentioned earlier this offseason depending on how the rest of the offensive line develops. "He's going to start at left guard, and we're going to get him some reps at tackle," Schottenheimer said, before explaining the reasoning. "Why? Because we have to be ready. That is no different than Tyler Booker getting some snaps at center. At the end of the day, we are committed to winning and winning now, and we are going to play the five best guys. I am excited to see Tyler Guyton, Nate Thomas and Drew Shelton compete at tackle as well." Smith started 17 games at left tackle as a rookie in 2022 before moving to guard, where he has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. He is just the third guard in NFL history to earn three Pro Bowl selections before turning 25. Smith signed a four-year, 98 million dollar extension last year. His 24 million dollar annual salary is the highest among NFL guards and ranks 11th among all offensive linemen.

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Copycat League? Jerry Jones did not hesitate when asked whether he admires the way the Los Angeles Rams have operated in recent years. Their approach produced a Super Bowl title and an aggressive, all-in roster-building philosophy, including this offseason's trade for Myles Garrett. The Rams reached the NFC Championship Game last season and appear to be favorites again. "Yes," Jones said. "I admire the job the Rams have done and how they have done it." He pointed back to the trade that sent Jared Goff to Detroit for Matthew Stafford, who won NFL MVP last year. "Swapping quarterbacks was gutsy. They have done it and sustained competition. Yes, I admire the way they have put teams together." The Cowboys will see the Rams twice this year, including a joint practice in Los Angeles on August 11 and a December matchup at SoFi Stadium on December 20.
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Copycat League?

Jerry Jones did not hesitate when asked whether he admires the way the Los Angeles Rams have operated in recent years. Their approach produced a Super Bowl title and an aggressive, all-in roster-building philosophy, including this offseason's trade for Myles Garrett. The Rams reached the NFC Championship Game last season and appear to be favorites again.

"Yes," Jones said. "I admire the job the Rams have done and how they have done it." He pointed back to the trade that sent Jared Goff to Detroit for Matthew Stafford, who won NFL MVP last year. "Swapping quarterbacks was gutsy. They have done it and sustained competition. Yes, I admire the way they have put teams together."

The Cowboys will see the Rams twice this year, including a joint practice in Los Angeles on August 11 and a December matchup at SoFi Stadium on December 20.

What Makes Parker Elite? Even before coaching his first game as defensive coordinator, Christian Parker has earned strong support inside the building. Schottenheimer praised Parker's impact Tuesday, noting how quickly players have gravitated toward him. "He is an incredible communicator," Schottenheimer said. "You know he is an elite coach when you walk by his office and multiple players are in there wanting to talk scheme. The way he has organized this camp, from individual periods to tackling circuits, ball disruption drills, install packages, fronts, pressures and coverages, shows he is a first-time coordinator who does not act like one." Schottenheimer added that Parker's preparation should help him bypass many of the typical growing pains for first-year play-callers. "Christian has been preparing for this for years. He has known this is where he wanted to be. He may be the hardest-working coach I have ever been around. That is why we are excited about him and the staff we have put together."
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What Makes Parker Elite? Even before coaching his first game as defensive coordinator, Christian Parker has earned strong support inside the building. Schottenheimer praised Parker's impact Tuesday, noting how quickly players have gravitated toward him. "He is an incredible communicator," Schottenheimer said. "You know he is an elite coach when you walk by his office and multiple players are in there wanting to talk scheme. The way he has organized this camp, from individual periods to tackling circuits, ball disruption drills, install packages, fronts, pressures and coverages, shows he is a first-time coordinator who does not act like one." Schottenheimer added that Parker's preparation should help him bypass many of the typical growing pains for first-year play-callers. "Christian has been preparing for this for years. He has known this is where he wanted to be. He may be the hardest-working coach I have ever been around. That is why we are excited about him and the staff we have put together."

Year Two for Schotty While Parker has drawn plenty of attention, Schottenheimer is not far removed from his own first year as a head coach. Asked how he wants to evolve in year two, he said the answer is longer than a single response but made clear he is focused on meaningful changes. "You learn things every day going through this process," he said. "I am big on not rinsing and repeating. I do not like the first team meeting to feel like last year's first team meeting. Players tune you out. The big thing is I want us to practice physically, and we know how to practice the right way."
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Year Two for Schotty While Parker has drawn plenty of attention, Schottenheimer is not far removed from his own first year as a head coach. Asked how he wants to evolve in year two, he said the answer is longer than a single response but made clear he is focused on meaningful changes. "You learn things every day going through this process," he said. "I am big on not rinsing and repeating. I do not like the first team meeting to feel like last year's first team meeting. Players tune you out. The big thing is I want us to practice physically, and we know how to practice the right way."

Jerry on Pickens Although the deadline passed for the Cowboys and George Pickens to finalize a long-term deal, Jerry Jones remains optimistic, saying Pickens could be a Cowboy for the rest of his career. Pickens will play this season on the one-year franchise tag worth 27.1 million dollars. Jones said the situation may ultimately benefit both sides. "This can be a win-win thing," Jones said. "George could be a Cowboy for the rest of his career. This fit for us and it fit for him. It is not uncommon around the NFL to have tension with players and contracts. We are focused when it is us, but it is not uncommon. It gave us an opportunity."
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Jerry on Pickens Although the deadline passed for the Cowboys and George Pickens to finalize a long-term deal, Jerry Jones remains optimistic, saying Pickens could be a Cowboy for the rest of his career. Pickens will play this season on the one-year franchise tag worth 27.1 million dollars. Jones said the situation may ultimately benefit both sides. "This can be a win-win thing," Jones said. "George could be a Cowboy for the rest of his career. This fit for us and it fit for him. It is not uncommon around the NFL to have tension with players and contracts. We are focused when it is us, but it is not uncommon. It gave us an opportunity."

Excited About CB Room Every cornerback on the roster carries some kind of question mark, but Schottenheimer remains excited about the group. "From top to bottom, Daron Bland did a great job coming back," he said. "He feels great. Shavon Revel is finally feeling great and had a strong offseason. Cobie Durant was an excellent pickup. Darion Kendrick will make it a fun battle to watch." Schottenheimer emphasized how facing CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in practice will accelerate the corners' development, especially with receivers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Nico Collins and Zay Flowers on the schedule. "They are going to face some of the most elite receivers in the league, which is important."
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Excited About CB Room Every cornerback on the roster carries some kind of question mark, but Schottenheimer remains excited about the group. "From top to bottom, Daron Bland did a great job coming back," he said. "He feels great. Shavon Revel is finally feeling great and had a strong offseason. Cobie Durant was an excellent pickup. Darion Kendrick will make it a fun battle to watch." Schottenheimer emphasized how facing CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in practice will accelerate the corners' development, especially with receivers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Nico Collins and Zay Flowers on the schedule. "They are going to face some of the most elite receivers in the league, which is important."

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
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