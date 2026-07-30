Pic 6: Locke's injury, leadership council & more

2 / 12

Overshown Impresses at MIKE

During his Thursday press conference, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that during Wednesday's opening training camp practice, he and Christian Parker planned a scenario where they'd act as if the coach-to-play communication headset were malfunctioning to see how LB DeMarvion Overshown, who was wearing the green dot, would react.

Overshown passed the test, according to his head coach.

"D-Mo got to the exact call that he was supposed to, which is what you expect… D-Mo was outstanding getting us lined up into the call that we wanted to be in." – (Tommy Yarrish)