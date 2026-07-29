Pic 6: Schotty gives plan for Tyler Smith

OXNARD, Calif. After arriving for training camp Monday afternoon, the Cowboys' first full day in Oxnard featured an entertaining press conference led by owner/GM Jerry Jones, executive vice president Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who offered some clarity on the Tyler Smith situation.
Smith, an All-Pro guard, said Monday he had not been told whether he would remain at guard or move back to left tackle, a possibility Schottenheimer mentioned earlier this offseason depending on how the rest of the offensive line develops.
"He's going to start at left guard, and we're going to get him some reps at tackle," Schottenheimer said, before explaining the reasoning. "Why? Because we have to be ready. That is no different than Tyler Booker getting some snaps at center. At the end of the day, we are committed to winning and winning now, and we are going to play the five best guys. I am excited to see Tyler Guyton, Nate Thomas and Drew Shelton compete at tackle as well."
Smith started 17 games at left tackle as a rookie in 2022 before moving to guard, where he has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. He is just the third guard in NFL history to earn three Pro Bowl selections before turning 25. Smith signed a four-year, 98 million dollar extension last year. His 24 million dollar annual salary is the highest among NFL guards and ranks 11th among all offensive linemen.
The Cowboys have ended the 2025 season with a 7-9-1 record after a 34-17 loss to the New York Giants. In Pic 6, a look at news and notes from the game including Dallas' struggles with penalties, third down conversions and scoring touchdowns in the red zone.