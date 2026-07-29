Pic 6: Schotty gives plan for Tyler Smith

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Copycat League?

Jerry Jones did not hesitate when asked whether he admires the way the Los Angeles Rams have operated in recent years. Their approach produced a Super Bowl title and an aggressive, all-in roster-building philosophy, including this offseason's trade for Myles Garrett. The Rams reached the NFC Championship Game last season and appear to be favorites again.

"Yes," Jones said. "I admire the job the Rams have done and how they have done it." He pointed back to the trade that sent Jared Goff to Detroit for Matthew Stafford, who won NFL MVP last year. "Swapping quarterbacks was gutsy. They have done it and sustained competition. Yes, I admire the way they have put teams together."

The Cowboys will see the Rams twice this year, including a joint practice in Los Angeles on August 11 and a December matchup at SoFi Stadium on December 20.