Play 60: Carr Visits Frisco 4th-Graders As Week-Long Fitness Initiative Continues

Sep 20, 2016 at 10:28 AM
Nick Eatman

The second day of the NFL's Play60 initiative week continued on Tuesday with cornerback Brandon Carr visiting with fourth-graders at Nichols Elementary in Frisco, not far from the Cowboys' new headquarters, The Star.

Joined by Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson, Frisco mayor Maher Maso and mascot, Rowdy, Carr helped lead a variety of exercise stations for the kids to spread the importance of getting good exercise every day.

The NFL's Play60 campaign aims to get kids active for at least an hour each day.

Carr, who is one of the NFL's most consistent contributors to his community, was the Cowboys' winner of the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and one of the finalists for the NFL's award in 2015. His Carr Cares Foundation aspires to mold youth into becoming more responsible and motivated young adults, enabling them to be self-sufficient and productive members of society.

Here's a photo gallery of Tuesday's Play60 Challenge event.

Brandon Carr Kicks Off the NFL Play 60 Challenge

Dallas Cowboys CB Brandon Carr joined the American Heart Association (AHA) and Reliant to kick off the 2016 Dallas Cowboys Play 60 Challenge on Tuesday, September 20 at Nichols Elementary in Frisco ISD. The four-week program is designed to help schools encourage an active and healthy lifestyle for kids to form positive habits that will last a lifetime.

