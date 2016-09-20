Play 60: Carr Visits Frisco 4th-Graders As Week-Long Fitness Initiative Continues

The second day of the NFL's Play60 initiative week continued on Tuesday with cornerback Brandon Carr visiting with fourth-graders at Nichols Elementary in Frisco, not far from the Cowboys' new headquarters, The Star.

Joined by Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson, Frisco mayor Maher Maso and mascot, Rowdy, Carr helped lead a variety of exercise stations for the kids to spread the importance of getting good exercise every day.

The NFL's Play60 campaign aims to get kids active for at least an hour each day.

Carr, who is one of the NFL's most consistent contributors to his community, was the Cowboys' winner of the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and one of the finalists for the NFL's award in 2015. His Carr Cares Foundation aspires to mold youth into becoming more responsible and motivated young adults, enabling them to be self-sufficient and productive members of society.