Players 2 Watch: Keep an eye on these 6 players against the Seahawks

OXNARD, Calif. -- At long last, the Cowboys are on the even of a game day, as they kickoff the preseason on Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

It's an opportunity for the Cowboys' young players to get their chance to shine, and an opportunity for players in position battles to separate themselves from their competition in a game setting.

While QB2, RB2 and even maybe CB2 are some of the biggest positions battles that are at the forefront during Dallas' three preseason games, there are plenty of other roles to be earned on the roster.

Here are some of our staff writer's players to keep an eye on in the preseason opener:

Jaydon Blue: Blue's speed gives him a big advantage over his counterparts in the Cowboys' RB2 battle. It's his ball security that has been one of the reasons why he can't separate into the role. Can Blue hold onto the football, and use his speed to make plays? That will ultimately be the determining factor for his spot on the roster. (-Tommy Yarrish)

Justin Barron: One doesn't simply produce three interceptions in a single joint practice, and against the Rams, no less, and not expect eyes to be on him heading into the first preseason game. As the Cowboys continue to work on figuring out depth at linebacker, I'm looking forward to seeing if Barron can make more waves to build on what's been a very good camp for him thus far. (- Patrik Walker)

Michael Trigg: The rookie tight end from Baylor was dubbed "unguardable" by his head coach last week. Trigg has plenty of athletic ability but like all rookies, must figure out all the details when trying to take the game to the next level. Preseason games like this could be a great showcase for him to make plays, especially in the second half. (- Nick Eatman)

LT Overton: When a player is taken on Day 3 and gets some reps with the first-team defense, it's notable. Overton, a fourth-round pick, has done that in practice, and has the strength to make things difficult in the middle of the line. A good showing of that could help him continue to move up the depth chart. (-Tommy Yarrish)

Anthony Smith: The entire world knows who the top three WRs are on the Cowboys' roster, but no one can answer the WR4 or WR5 question right now. That said, the rookie seventh-round pick has had plenty of good days and a great showing in the Rams' joint practice as well, with yet another impact practice on Thursday. Can the dynamic ECU product steal the show to push for a roster spot? I'm dying to find out. (- Patrik Walker)