Nick Harris

Pollard, Steele Return to Field in Limited Capacity

May 25, 2023 at 03:03 PM
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

20230523 DAL Tony Pollard03
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
23 May 2023: Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during an OTA practice at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Organized team activities (OTAs) were open to the media for the first time since the players and coaches had reported for the occasion, and it included the return of some familiar faces to the field that had their 2022 season cut short to injury.

Tony Pollard has taken on the starting responsibilities this offseason after the Cowboys parted ways with Ezekiel Elliott, but those responsibilities have been on a bit of a hold at least immediately while he recovers from the fractured fibula that he suffered in the divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

"Tony is doing a walkthrough, things like that," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "You'll see him participate more."

Pollard was active in the install portion of the practice on Thursday afternoon before heading off the field about halfway through for his scheduled rehab as the Cowboys slowly integrate him back onto the field following his recovery.

Terence Steele, who tore his ACL in week 14 of the 2022 season against the Houston Texans, isn't available to the capacity that Pollard is, but the fourth-year offensive lineman who has started 40 games in his three seasons was able to be on the field to work one-on-one with a member of the training staff.

"Terence isn't quite ready for some of that," McCarthy said. "We'll try to interject these guys the best we can."

An emphasis on using the OTA period for as much work as possible extends to the players that are working through their rehab processes as McCarthy has laid out a plan for each player to get some sort of work in during OTAs.

"Everybody is working in some capacity," he said. "I just think with the way we're practicing, they're able to do a little more."

