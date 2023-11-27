Pose with the Pro On The Go Sweepstakes | 2023

OFFICIAL RULES

POSE WITH THE PROS ON THE GO SWEEPSTAKES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO WIN. BY PARTICIPATING, ENTRANT AGREES TO BE BOUND BY THESE OFFICIAL RULES AND THE DECISIONS OF ADMINISTRATOR, WHICH SHALL BE FINAL IN ALL RESPECTS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

To Enter: To be eligible, entrant ("Entrant") must provide the sponsor of this Pose with the Pros on the Go Sweepstakes (the "Promotion"), AT&T Services, Inc. ( "Sponsor") and Pro Silver Star, Ltd. ("Administrator"), with its full name, email address, phone number, zip code and date of birth. Limit one (1) entry per person, per day. Neither Sponsors will be responsible for entries lost, delayed, incomplete or misdirected. Entries will become the sole property of Administrator and by entering, Entrant expressly consents to adding his/her information to receive future promotional offers, and using Entrant's information for advertising, publicity or any other purposes whatsoever, as determined by Administrator in their sole discretion, without compensation and with or without attribution to Entrant. Pose with the Pros on the Go is a free photo opportunity within the Dallas Cowboys App, where fans can take and download a photo of themselves alongside a selection of Dallas Cowboys players ("PWTP"). The Dallas Cowboys App is free to download visit [https://www.dallascowboys.com/fans/att/pose-with-the-pros/2023/rules].

Methods of Entry:

Twitter Entry: To enter via Twitter, Entrant must be a registered user on Twitter, must follow @dallascowboys, and during the Entry Period, must have a public account, tweet a photo of Entrant taken with PWTP, and when tweeted tag @dallascowboys and use the hashtag '#PWTPOTG' '#Sweepstakes'. A Twitter account is free; visit www.twitter.com.

Instagram Entry: To enter via Instagram, Entrant must be a registered user on Instagram, must follow @dallascowboys, and during the Entry Period, must have a public account, post a photo of Entrant taken with PWTP, and when posted tag @dallascowboys and use the hashtag '#PWTPOTG' '#Sweepstakes'.

Mail-In Entry: Entrant may hand-write his/her complete name (no initials), valid e-mail address, street address (P.O. Boxes not accepted), city, state, ZIP code, telephone number, and date of birth (MM/DD/YYYY) on a 3½"x5" card ("Mail-In Entry") and mail in an envelope with proper postage affixed to: Pose with the Pros on the Go Sweepstakes, Attention: Corporate Partnerships – Marketing Representative, One Cowboys Way, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034. Mail-In Entry must be received by December 26, 2023.

Entry Limit and Requirements: Twitter Entry, Instagram Entry or Mail-In Entry, (each an "Entry"), regardless of the submission method, will have an equal chance of winning. Regardless of the method of entry, there is a limit of one (1) Entry per person, per day, during the Entry Period. For avoidance of doubt the PWTP photo can be the same or different for each Entry. A "day" is defined as starting at 12:00 AM (midnight) CT and ending at 11:59:59 PM CT on a calendar day during the Entry Period, except on November 19, 2023, when a day is defined as starting at 12:00 PM CT and ending at 11:59:59 PM CT. Sponsor will not be responsible for entries lost, delayed, incomplete or misdirected. By submitting an Entry, each Entrant attests that he/she/it has made all those depicted in the Entry (or parent/legal guardian for any person depicted is a minor) aware that he/she/it is submitting an Entry containing their likeness in the Promotion, and have agreed that Entrant may submit such Entry. Entrant further agrees that he/she/it personally knows each person depicted in the Entry (other than the Dallas Cowboys Pros).

By participating in the Promotion, each Entrant grants to Sponsor a worldwide, royalty-free, perpetual, non-exclusive right and license to copy, distribute, and display each submitted Entry and his/her/its Instagram or Twitter Entry, in any manner and in any media worldwide (including social media) without limitation and for an unlimited time with right to use, copy, modify, edit, and create derivative works therefrom, without further compensation or notice, and agrees to execute documents confirming such right and license at Sponsor's reasonable request. Any Entry or portion thereof that is, in the Sponsor's sole discretion, obscene, inappropriate, profane, lewd, defamatory, or that contains nudity, acts of violence or acts that appear to cause harm or are illegal or dangerous or that may infringe any copyright, including rights to trademarks, and logos (other than Sponsor's), will not be considered, and will disqualify the Entrant. If the photo is removed by Twitter or Instagram prior to the end of the Promotion, for any reason, the Entrant forfeits his/her/its Entry. Entrant is solely responsible for ensuring that any material or information he/she/it posts anywhere on or through Twitter or Instagram including but not limited to text, videos, and photographs do not violate the copyright, trademark, trade secret, or any other personal or proprietary rights of any third party or is posted with the permission of the owner(s) of such rights (such as visible logos, drawings, cartoons, phrases, trademarks, or other materials which are not the property of Sponsor or the Entrant). Entry must be tweeted or posted in accordance with the applicable Twitter or Instagram Terms of Service. Entrant agrees that Sponsor is entitled to use at its own discretion the Entry in any manner it deems fit. Entrants should take care that clothing worn and props or items used in any Entry do not contain any visible logos, drawings, cartoons, phrases, trademarks, or other materials not owned by Entrant, or Sponsor. This restriction extends to images of any mark that identifies a brand or other proprietary right of any person or entity living or deceased, including but not limited to rights of privacy, publicity, or portrayal in a false light.

Eligibility: Promotion is open to legal residents of 48 of the 50 United States, excluding New York and Florida, and District of Columbia. Must be 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. Entrant is not eligible if he/she is an employee of Sponsor, Administrator or a member of the immediate family (defined as parents, children, siblings or spouse, regardless of where they reside) or household of any of the above persons. If Entrant is legal resident of New York or Florida and is not eligible for the Promotion he/she may register for and take part in the Promotion "just for fun" (i.e., for entertainment purposes only) but cannot win any prize. By entering, Entrant agrees to abide by these rules and all decisions of Administrator, which are final in all matters relating to this Promotion.

Entry Period: The Promotion begins at or about 12:00 PM Central Standard Time ("CST") on November 19, 2023 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CST on December 30, 2023 ("Entry Period"). Entries submitted after the Entry Period will not be accepted. The Sponsor's computer is the Promotion's official clock.

Grand Prize: There will be four (4) grand prize packages (each a "Grand Prize").

One (1) Grand Prize package consisting of four (4) tickets and one (1) parking pass to the November 23, 2023, Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders game scheduled to be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, schedule subject to change. ARV of Two Thousand Seventy Five U.S. Dollars ($2,075.00).

One (1) Grand Prize package consisting of four (4) tickets and one (1) parking pass to the November 30, 2023, Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks game scheduled to be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, schedule subject to change. ARV of Two Thousand Seventy Five U.S. Dollars ($2,075.00).

One (1) Grand Prize package consisting of four (4) tickets and one (1) parking pass to the December 10, 2023, Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game scheduled to be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, schedule subject to change. ARV of Two Thousand Seventy Five U.S. Dollars ($2,075.00).

One (1) Grand Prize package consisting of four (4) tickets and one (1) parking pass to the December 30, 2023, Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions game scheduled to be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, schedule subject to change. ARV of Two Thousand Seventy Five U.S. Dollars ($2,075.00).

Total ARV of Eight Thousand Three Hundred U.S. Dollars ($8,300.00). Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any portion of the Grand Prize for one of equal or greater value. Winner(s) (as defined below) may not request Grand Prize substitution. Grand Prize is non-transferable and may not be claimed or used by any person other than the Winner.

By accepting the Grand Prize, the Winner agrees that Sponsor, the Administrator and/or their designees may use his/her name, voice, photograph, image, likeness, address (city and state), biographical information, Grand Prize information and/or statements about this Promotion for advertising and publicity purposes in all media worldwide (including social media) at the discretion of the Sponsor and/or Administrator without limitation, for an unlimited time and without further compensation or notice. Any portion of Grand Prize not accepted by Winner will be forfeited. Federal, state, and local taxes on Grand Prize and any expenses relating to the acceptance of and use of Grand Prize not specified herein are the responsibility of Winner. Each guest must be at least twenty-one (21) years of age or older. Except as otherwise set forth herein, travel, transportation, parking, lodging, meals, and any and all other costs or expenses not expressly set forth in these Official Rules are not included in the Grand Prize. Winner is responsible for all gratuities, transportation, lodging, and any other incidental costs or expenses not identified in these Official Rules. Winner and guest(s) must comply with all Dallas Cowboys instructions regarding entrance into the stadium. Any minor guest must be accompanied by minor's parent or legal guardian who must be the Winner.

ARV is as of the time the rules were printed and the value of a Grand Prize may fluctuate. A Winner is not entitled to any difference between the ARV and the actual value of the Grand Prize at the time the Grand Prize is awarded.

Sponsor will not be responsible for any prize that may be lost, stolen, counterfeit, damaged or tampered with in any way before reaching the Winner. Sponsor, to the extent permitted by law, makes no warranties, and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to any prize awarded in connection with the Promotion. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, THE PRIZE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, IMPLIED WARRANTIES. OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. All prize details are at Sponsor's sole discretion. In the event Winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor will award the Grand Prize to another eligible Entrant.

Drawing/Notification of Winner: During the Entry Period of the Promotion, on or about the following dates: November 21, 2023, November 28, 2023, December 5, 2023 and December 26, 2023, Administrator will select the name of one (1) potential Winner in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The odds of being selected as a potential Winner depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. An Entrant is not a Winner of any Prize unless and until Entrant's eligibility and Entry has been verified and notified such verification is complete ("Winner").

A potential Winner will be notified by telephone, email or social media (as applicable) after the drawing with instructions on how to claim the Grand Prize. The Grand Prize Winner will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release (except where prohibited) and any other requested documents within the time period specified in the notification email or the Grand Prize may be forfeited in its entirety and awarded to an alternate Winner, at the Administrator's sole and absolute discretion. Failure to provide all required information and a signature on the documents within the stated time period may result in forfeiture of Winner's right to claim the Grand Prize, and may result in the Grand Prize being awarded to an alternate Winner, if time permits. Administrator reserves the right to conduct a background check on any potential Grand Prize Winner and reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any person based on such background check if Administrator determines in its sole discretion that awarding the Grand Prize to such potential Grand Prize Winner might reflect negatively on Administrator or any of the Released Parties.

Disclaimer: Each Entrant in this Promotion agrees to release and hold harmless each Sponsor, NFL Entities (as defined below), Twitter, Instagram, Administrator and each of the foregoing's directors, officers, subsidiaries, affiliates, owners, joint venturers, partners, parent companies, divisions, related entities, employees, agents and representatives, successors and assigns, and all others associated with the development and execution of this Promotion, including without limitation, any prize providers (the "Released Parties"), from and against all claims, including but not limited to mechanical errors and other errors, inaccurate, fraudulent, incomplete, late, lost, misdirected entries; or any delays in delivery of Grand Prize; or bodily injuries, death, losses or damages of any kind, without limitation, that may arise from or in connection with Entrant's participation in this Promotion or acceptance, possession or use of the Grand Prize, or participation in Grand Prize-related activities. By participating in this Promotion, Entrant agrees and acknowledges to be bound by these Official Rules, all Sponsor-related and Administrator-related terms and conditions, as well as the decisions of Sponsor and/or Administrator which are final and binding in all respects; to waive any rights to claim ambiguity with the Official Rules. Sponsor nor Administrator is not responsible if the Promotion or the Grand Prize is cancelled due to a force majeure event.

Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by any Entrant, technical errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Promotion; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Promotion or the processing of Entries; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from Entrant's participation in the Promotion or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize. If for any reason an Entrant's Entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, Entrant's sole remedy is another Entry, if possible. No more than the stated number of Prizes will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than stated number of Prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor and/or Administrator reserves the right to award only the stated number of Prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate, unawarded, eligible Prize claims.

By participating, Entrants agree that (a) all claims and judgments will be limited to your actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including, without limitation, costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event including attorney's fees; and (b) to the extent permitted by applicable law, under no circumstances will Entrant be permitted to recover damages, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages or any other damages multiplied or otherwise increased.

Applicable Law: This Promotion and these official rules shall be construed and governed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas. As a condition to participating in this Promotion, each Entrant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and all causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in the State of Texas. The Entrant and Sponsor hereby waive any and all right to trial by jury. If any provision of these official rules are declared or found by a court of competent jurisdiction to be illegal, unenforceable or void, then such provision will be null and void but each other provision hereof not so affected will be enforced to the full extent permitted by applicable law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

General: This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Twitter, or Instagram. If, for any reason the Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Administrator, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion, Administrator or Sponsor reserve the right at its sole discretion to cancel, suspend or modify this Promotion, in whole or in part without notice. Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. Income and other taxes or tariffs, if any, are the sole responsibility of the Winner. Other restrictions may apply. All rights reserved.

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between representations or other statements contained in any materials related to the Promotion or made by any representative of Sponsor or Administrator, and the terms and conditions of these Official Rules, these Official Rules will govern and control.

Severability: The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules will not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is found to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules will remain in effect and construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained in these Official Rules.

Data Collection: Please see the Privacy Policy https://www.dallascowboys.com/privacy-policy for details regarding how personal information collected online in connection with this Promotion may be used. By participating in the Promotion, Entrants hereby agree to all of the terms and conditions of the privacy statement of the Administrator.

Winners List: For a list of Winners, available after January 1, 2024, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Pose with the Pros on the Go Sweepstakes, Attention: Corporate Partnerships – Marketing Representative, One Cowboys Way, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034. Requests must be received by January 14, 2024. VT residents may omit return postage.

Sponsor: AT&T Services, Inc. One AT&T Plaza, 208 Akard Street, 37th Floor, Dallas, TX 75202

Administrator: Pro Silver Star, Ltd. One Cowboys Way, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034.

NFL Entities*.* The National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives, and employees (collectively, the "NFL Entities") will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this Promotion or any prize awarded. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this Promotion in any way.

All NFL-related trademarks are the property of the National Football League.