Position Series: Deep And Talented At Corner

Terence Newman: After a disappointing '04 campaign, Newman is now the undisputed leader at cornerback.

Anthony Henry: Solid when healthy; more physical on the line than Newman.

Aaron Glenn: Proved last year that his talent is ageless. Cowboys need his 34-year old legs to stay fresh all season.

Jacques Reeves: Lacks dazzling physical tools, but he always knows where he is on the field and is outstanding in coverage. Could figure into safety mix, too.

Nate Jones: Jones' experience on the 53-man roster will work to his advantage in camp, but with a new crop of corners looking to take his place, he will need to show more than just special teams ability.

Lenny Williams: Solid year in NFLE this past spring should help his cause when cuts are handed down, but NFLE experience only goes so far.

Byron Parker: Will have to leapfrog a few players to make the final roster.

Quincy Butler: Same boat as Parker. Butler has touted speed - he was part of TCU's 4x400 meter relay team that won an All-America honor last year.