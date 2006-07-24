Position Series: Deep And Talented At Corner

Jul 24, 2006 at 10:30 AM

Terence Newman: After a disappointing '04 campaign, Newman is now the undisputed leader at cornerback.
Anthony Henry: Solid when healthy; more physical on the line than Newman.
Aaron Glenn: Proved last year that his talent is ageless. Cowboys need his 34-year old legs to stay fresh all season.
Jacques Reeves: Lacks dazzling physical tools, but he always knows where he is on the field and is outstanding in coverage. Could figure into safety mix, too.
Nate Jones: Jones' experience on the 53-man roster will work to his advantage in camp, but with a new crop of corners looking to take his place, he will need to show more than just special teams ability.
Lenny Williams: Solid year in NFLE this past spring should help his cause when cuts are handed down, but NFLE experience only goes so far.
Byron Parker: Will have to leapfrog a few players to make the final roster.
Quincy Butler: Same boat as Parker. Butler has touted speed - he was part of TCU's 4x400 meter relay team that won an All-America honor last year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Updates: "Definite Interest" In Signing Hooker

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason. 
news

¡Optimista ofensivo!

El coordinador ofensivo de los Cowboys, Kellen Moore, está motivado con el regreso de sus estrellas sanos, aunque jamás satisfecho, y por la manera en que puede explotar al ataque
news

Puntos de Práctica: Brillan los receptores; ¿retroceso de quarterbacks?

El primer sábado de prácticas en el campamento tuvo un gran giro y la ofensiva puso el entretenimiento, en particular el grupo de receptores suplentes, que hicieron muchas jugadas
news

How Is CeeDee Seeing Better, Playing Faster?

It's not just playing outside as well as in the slot. CeeDee Lamb says he's seeing the Cowboys' offense more clearly as he heads into his second season.
Advertising