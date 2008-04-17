Position Series: RB Class Loaded With Talent

! Sitting with the 21st overall pick in the 1990 draft, the Cowboys were trying to get up to the middle of the first round. Head coach Jimmy Johnson had his eyes on Baylor linebacker James Francis, but when Cincinnati grabbed him with the 12th pick, it appeared the Cowboys would just stand pat. However, one player who piqued their interest continued to fall.
The player? None other than Florida running back Emmitt Smith. So the Cowboys made the move, switching places in the first round with Pittsburgh and giving up a third-round pick for the right to move to 17, where they were only too happy grab Smith.
And the rest, well, is NFL history, as Smith went on to replace Walter Payton as the league's all-time leading rusher. Smith played 12 years with the Cowboys, leading the franchise to three Super Bowls in the 1990's. A winner of the NFL MVP (1993) and Super Bowl XXVIII MVP, Smith went to eight Pro Bowls.
Although he spent his final two years in Arizona, Smith will always be remembered playing for the Cowboys, who inducted him into the Ring of Honor at Texas Stadium in 2005, along with Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin.

