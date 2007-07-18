Position Series: Running Back Panel Convenes Again

Jul 18, 2007 at 09:35 AM

96
Parcells' "closer" nickname for Barber was well-deserved. Barber led the NFC in scoring among non-kickers with 96 points last season, including 14 rushing touchdowns. His 16 total touchdowns was the highest single-season total by a Cowboys player since Emmitt Smith's 25 in 1995.

60.3
Thanks largely to Barber's growing nose for the end zone, the Cowboys led the conference with a 60.3 touchdown percentage in the red zone. Their 285 red zone points also ranked fourth in the league behind San Diego (346), Indianapolis (334) and New England (305). Not bad company.

1,084
Jones' first injury-free season and first 1,000-yard performance of his career were no coincidence. The fourth-year back finally stayed healthy enough to become the Cowboys' first 1,000-yard rusher since Smith in 2001. His 1,084 yards ranked 17th in the league.

Don't Be Surprised If: Jones has another career year with his contract expiring after the season. His production always depends on the number of carries he gets, but Jones is out to prove he's an elite back and will be looking to cash in with a lucrative long-term deal.

Fitting In Projected Starters:
Julius Jones (HB) - Got plenty of help from Marion Barber and still had his best NFL season yet.
Oliver Hoyte (FB) - Gets early edge as the incumbent, but will be pushed by Deon Anderson and Lousaka Polite.
Solid Backups:
Marion Barber (HB) - Didn't start but was one of the offense's most valuable players. Will his role continue to expand?
Tyson Thompson (HB) - Back from injury, but will get pushed by rookies for third spot.
Deon Anderson (FB) - Classic lead blocker wants to show he was worth a sixth-round pick.
Uphill Climb:
Lousaka Polite (FB) - Has experience, but will get pushed by the younger Anderson.
Jackie Battle (HB) - Might be a "mini-closer" in training.
Alonzo Coleman (HB) - Small-school product has great feet and quickness.

Up Next:
Defensive line

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

McCarthy pleased, 'excellent' Cowboys camp

Despite flare-ups in the final practice in Oxnard, Mike McCarthy couldn't be more pleased at what the Cowboys accomplished in their 2023 training camp. 
news

Matchups to Watch: Mazi gets early college reunion in Seattle

Mazi Smith gets an early college reunion, DaRon Bland gets a seismic battle in the slot and Asim Richards gets another challenge at left tackle in this week's matchups to watch.
news

Deep Blue: Protecting Landry in 'Close to the Vest'

The Deep Blue series continues with a documentary on the night Tom Landry's life was threatened in the middle of a game and the Cowboys' security team had to react in a way that forever changed the way NFL games are protected. 
news

Rank'Em: Selecting All-Oxnard team as camp ends

The Cowboys are breaking down camp in California before heading to Seattle and then home for good. The staff writers have selected the Top 10 standouts at camp here in Oxnard.
Advertising