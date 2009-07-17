Position Series: Williams Must Lead WR's Post-T.O.

Jul 17, 2009 at 09:44 AM

Roy Williams - The time to shut his critics is now.
Patrick Crayton - Underrated veteran has chance to be a starter once again.
Miles Austin - Offense needs him for a full season; terrific natural ability.
Sam Hurd - Hard worker and good downfield blocker; missed off-season work with minor quadriceps injury but should be ready for camp.
Isaiah Stanback - Injuries have slowed his transition the last two years; can help on kickoff returns.
Travis Wilson - Will compete for final receiver spot if healthy; knee injury kept him out of mini-camp.
Manuel Johnson - Rookie seemed to get more comfortable as off-season wore on; must stand out on special teams to make the roster.
Kevin Ogletree - Sleeper, but knee injury might have set him back.
Julian Hawkins - Roster long shot benefited from extra reps caused by injuries.
Mike Jefferson - Getting second chance after serving NFL suspension last year.
Willie Reid - Signed in June for depth due to the injuries at receiver.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL aprueba nueva regla de 'QB de emergencia'

Atrás quedaron los días de preguntarse quién se alineará detrás del centro si tanto el mariscal de campo titular como su suplente inmediato salen lesionados, gracias a una nueva regla que se implementará en 2023.

news

NFL Enacts New Rule for 'Emergency QB' in 2023

Gone are the days of wondering who will line up under center if both the starting QB and his immediate backup go down with injury — thanks to a new rule being put in place for 2023

news

Cowboys Special Teams Battles Should 'Be Wild'

The wound of Noah Brown and Luke Gifford from the Cowboys special teams unit will be felt immediately, but it can be lessened or healed completely by the new pipeline of talent.

news

Fehoko Jr. Excelling on Backbone of Poly Culture

In honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Viliami Fehoko Jr. explains how his Samoan and Tongan descent has helped vault him to the NFL.

Advertising