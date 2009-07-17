Position Series: Williams Must Lead WR's Post-T.O.

Roy Williams - The time to shut his critics is now.

Patrick Crayton - Underrated veteran has chance to be a starter once again.

Miles Austin - Offense needs him for a full season; terrific natural ability.

Sam Hurd - Hard worker and good downfield blocker; missed off-season work with minor quadriceps injury but should be ready for camp.

Isaiah Stanback - Injuries have slowed his transition the last two years; can help on kickoff returns.

Travis Wilson - Will compete for final receiver spot if healthy; knee injury kept him out of mini-camp.

Manuel Johnson - Rookie seemed to get more comfortable as off-season wore on; must stand out on special teams to make the roster.

Kevin Ogletree - Sleeper, but knee injury might have set him back.

Julian Hawkins - Roster long shot benefited from extra reps caused by injuries.

Mike Jefferson - Getting second chance after serving NFL suspension last year.

Willie Reid - Signed in June for depth due to the injuries at receiver.