Possible Pick: Athletic Ability Stands Out With Talented Texas OT Williams

Where He's Projected:

A few months ago, Williams was considered a possible Top 10 pick but he has since fallen somewhat, although still considered a first-round pick. Williams can step right in and start, and now could end up on a better team if he's picked later in the first round. Recent projections have Williams now later in the first-round if not early second.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

Depending on what the Cowboys do in free agency, there is a need for a tackle or guard, if not both. There are some things up in the air with this position, starting with La'el Collins and his position flex. He could always slide back to guard, if needed. Williams has the chance to be a dominant tackle, especially on the right side if he plays from the start. This offensive line is already big, but Williams could get the unit younger and probably not miss a beat.