Possible Pick: Athletic Ability Stands Out With Talented Texas OT Williams

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2017 NFL Draft isn't until April 26, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospect, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Teas offensive tackle Connor Williams.)
- Name: Connor Williams
- Position: Offensive Tackle
- College: Texas
- Height/Weight: 6-5 / 296
- Honors: Became just the fourth sophomore in Texas' long-standing tradition to garner All-American honors in his second season. Not only that, Williams was a two-time All-Big 12 Academic Team member.
- Key Stat: Williams had the highest vertical jump at the scouting combine of any offensive linemen, jumping 34 inches.
Where He's Projected:
A few months ago, Williams was considered a possible Top 10 pick but he has since fallen somewhat, although still considered a first-round pick. Williams can step right in and start, and now could end up on a better team if he's picked later in the first round. Recent projections have Williams now later in the first-round if not early second.
How He Helps The Cowboys:
Depending on what the Cowboys do in free agency, there is a need for a tackle or guard, if not both. There are some things up in the air with this position, starting with La'el Collins and his position flex. He could always slide back to guard, if needed. Williams has the chance to be a dominant tackle, especially on the right side if he plays from the start. This offensive line is already big, but Williams could get the unit younger and probably not miss a beat.
Bryan Broaddus' Bottom Line: