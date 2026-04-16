Possible Pick: Keldric Faulk has traits, potential to make strong impact

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2026 NFL Draft isn't until late April, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospects, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Auburn EDGE Keldric Faulk.)

Name: Keldric Faulk

Keldric Faulk Position: Edge rusher

Edge rusher College: Auburn

Auburn Height/Weight: 6'5 7/8", 276

6'5 7/8", 276 Did You Know? Going into his final season at Auburn, Faulk utilized some of his name, image and likeness earnings to help a walk-on teammate remain on the Tigers football team in 2025. When asked at SEC Media days about it in July of 2025, Faulk said: "It was a great thing for me, just to help somebody else just because I've been blessed so much. To bless him and help him out in his time of need, it was one of the best things I ever did."

Where He's Projected:

Faulk is a bit of a polarizing prospect in the class because of his elite size and traits for the edge position, but very limited pass rush production in his three seasons at Auburn (10 career sacks, only 2 in 2025) may give teams some pause. It's almost certain Faulk will be a first-round selection, the bigger question is where, with the middle of the first-round being an area where mocks have typically had him going.

How He Helps the Cowboys:

In a scheme where Christian Parker is wanting to be multiple and have some versatile pieces across the board, Faulk presents an intriguing option because of his ability to line up at multiple spots. You can move him closer to the ball, stand him up on the edge, and he'll have the necessary tools to be able to make plays. The 4i defensive tackle position is one that Parker has talked about being important in his defense, and Faulk played in that position among others in 2025, meaning he could be an option for Dallas in that spot if they feel that's where he can be at his best. Overall, should Faulk end up with the Cowboys, they'll have their fair share of options for where to line him up.

Final Thoughts: