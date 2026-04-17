Possible Pick: Sonny Styles can bring rare blend of size, athleticism at LB

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2026 NFL Draft isn't until late April, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospects, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Ohio State LB Sonny Styles.)

Name: Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles Position: Linebacker

Linebacker College: Ohio State

Ohio State Height/Weight: 6'5", 244

6'5", 244 Did You Know? Coming out of high school at Pickerington Central in Pickerington, Ohio, Styles was ranked as the composite number one safety in the country for the class of 2022. In his first two seasons with the Buckeyes, Styles played in 23 games, posting 62 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. Then, Styles moved to linebacker his junior season, and exploded onto the scene in his final two years with 182 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, seven sacks and two forced fumbles while helping Ohio State win a national championship in 2024.

Where He's Projected:

After putting on a show at the NFL Combine with a 4.46 40-yard dash, 43.5" vertical jump and 11'2" broad jump, Styles has firmly cemented himself into a first-round player, and more than likely a top ten pick. If the Cowboys feel Styles is the difference maker they're looking for at linebacker, a trade up may be needed to get him.

How He Helps the Cowboys:

Linebacker is the biggest need on the Cowboys' roster right now, and Styles would be a great first step in filling it. Dallas' brass has said they're comfortable with a rookie wearing the green dot if he's the right player, and Styles very well could be that kind of a player for the Cowboys but also can line up in different spots and make an impact on the game. His unique frame and athleticism for the position give him advantages in closing quickly in open space, attacking gaps at the line of scrimmage and popping off blocks. With his background as a safety, Styles also has better ability to drop back and cover than most linebackers in the class. All in all, he would give the Cowboys a player who can do everything in the middle of the defense and potentially grow into a leader there for years to come.

Final Thoughts: