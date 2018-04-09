Possible Pick: Why Landry Is A Top DE Prospect Despite Injury-Shortened Year

Where He's Projected:

Many outside draft observers believe Landry will go off the board somewhere in Round One. Due in large part to an ankle injury that limited him to eight games, Landry didn't duplicate his All-American production from 2016. But a strong combine performance cemented his place a top edge rusher in this year's class.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

If there's a criticism of Landry's game, it's his ability to hold up against the run at 250 pounds. But if the Cowboys look to add a defensive end somewhere on draft weekend, they won't find many prospects with Landry's ability to capture the edge. The club did agree to terms with veteran Kony Ealy last week, giving them additional depth and experience at the defensive end spot. That move doesn't prevent them from considering pass rush help in the draft, but it's less of a need now, particularly with Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence back on the one-year franchise tag.