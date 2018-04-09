Possible Pick: Why Landry Is A Top DE Prospect Despite Injury-Shortened Year

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2018 NFL Draft isn't until April 26, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospect, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Boston College's Harold Landry.)
- Name: Harold Landry
- Position: Defensive End
- College:Boston College
- Height/Weight:6-2 / 252
- Honors:Third-team All-ACC in 2017; first-team All-ACC and second-team All-American in 2016.
- Key Stat: As a junior in 2016, Landry set a single-season Boston College record with 16.5 sacks. His 26.0 career sacks rank second all-time in school history.
Where He's Projected:
Many outside draft observers believe Landry will go off the board somewhere in Round One. Due in large part to an ankle injury that limited him to eight games, Landry didn't duplicate his All-American production from 2016. But a strong combine performance cemented his place a top edge rusher in this year's class.
How He Helps The Cowboys:
If there's a criticism of Landry's game, it's his ability to hold up against the run at 250 pounds. But if the Cowboys look to add a defensive end somewhere on draft weekend, they won't find many prospects with Landry's ability to capture the edge. The club did agree to terms with veteran Kony Ealy last week, giving them additional depth and experience at the defensive end spot. That move doesn't prevent them from considering pass rush help in the draft, but it's less of a need now, particularly with Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence back on the one-year franchise tag.
- Talented player who didn't have the type of season many expected. Still one of the best pass rushers in the draft.
- The wider you play him, the better he plays. Can capture the edge with his first step. Can dip low and underneath blockers. Shows some redirection skills.
- Will surprise you with his power when he has to go toe to toe. Able to play off blocks.
- When he gets in position, he can finish with the best of them. Wrap-up tacker.
- Very similar player to how DeMarcus Lawrence looked when he came out of college. I like him as a true right defensive end in this scheme. Put his hand on the ground and let him go.