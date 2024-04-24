Power Rankings: Top 10 offensive prospects at each position

FRISCO, Texas — The 2024 NFL Draft is here.
On Thursday night, the first of 257 players will be selected in Detroit, Michigan to one of the 32 clubs. Months of research, data-pulling and context-grabbing following the conclusion of the 2023 season leads into the weekend where it will all come together for 32 separate draft classes.
Position groups on the offensive side of the ball will dominate headlines in the early days, with intriguing crops of talent on the offensive line, at quarterback and receiver.
Here are the top 10 players at each offensive position, as ranked by DallasCowboys.com.
Quarterback
- Caleb Williams - USC
- Jayden Daniels - LSU
- Drake Maye - North Carolina
- J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
- Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
- Bo Nix - Oregon
- Spencer Rattler - South Carolina
- Michael Pratt - Tulane
- Jordan Travis - Florida State
- Sam Hartman - Notre Dame
Running Back
- Jonathon Brooks - Texas
- Trey Benson - Florida State
- Jaylen Wright - Tennessee
- Blake Corum - Michigan
- Braelon Allen - Wisconsin
- Bucky Irving - Oregon
- MarShawn Lloyd - USC
- Isaiah Davis - South Dakota State
- Ray Davis - Kentucky
- Isaac Guerendo - Louisville
Wide Receiver
- Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State
- Malik Nabers - LSU
- Rome Odunze - Washington
- Brian Thomas Jr. - LSU
- Xavier Worthy - Texas
- Ladd McConkey - Georgia
- Keon Coleman - Florida State
- Adonai Mitchell - Texas
- Malachi Corley - Western Kentucky
- Xavier Legette - South Carolina
Tight End
- Brock Bowers - Georgia
- Jared Wiley - TCU
- Ja'Tavion Sanders - Texas
- Tanner McLachlan - Arizona
- Theo Johnson - Penn State
- Ben Sinnott - Kansas State
- Cade Stover - Ohio State
- Tip Reiman - Illinois
- AJ Barner - Michigan
- Brevyn Spann-Ford - Minnesota
Offensive Tackle
- Joe Alt - Notre Dame
- Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State
- JC Latham - Alabama
- Olu Fashanu - Penn State
- Amarius Mims - Georgia
- Tyler Guyton - Oklahoma
- Kingsley Suamataia - BYU
- Patrick Paul - Houston
- Blake Fisher - Notre Dame
- Roger Rosengarten - Washington
Offensive Guard
- Troy Fautanu - Washington
- Jordan Morgan - Arizona
- Christian Haynes - Connecticut
- Cooper Beebe - Kansas State
- Dominick Puni - Kansas
- Mason McCormick - South Dakota State
- Isaiah Adams - Illinois
- Zak Zinter - Michigan
- Christian Mahogany - Boston College
- Sataoa Laumea - Utah
Center
- Graham Barton - Duke
- Jackson Powers-Johnson - Oregon
- Zach Frazier - West Virginia
- Sedrick Van Pran-Granger - Georgia
- Tanor Bortolini - Wisconsin
- Hunter Nourzad - Penn State
- Charles Turner III - LSU
- Beaux Limmer - Arkansas
- Jacob Monk - Duke
- Matt Lee - Miami