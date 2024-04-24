Power Rankings: Top 10 defensive prospects at each position

FRISCO, Texas — The 2024 NFL Draft is here.

On Thursday night, the first of 257 players will be selected in Detroit, Michigan to one of the 32 clubs. Months of research, data-pulling and context-grabbing following the conclusion of the 2023 season leads into the weekend where it will all come together for 32 separate draft classes.

Position groups on the defensive side of the ball will see depth play a big role in picks on day two and three, specifically at the cornerback and edge positions where high-upside talent could extend all the way into the undrafted free agent pool.

Here are the top 10 players at each defensive position, as ranked by DallasCowboys.com.

EDGE

Dallas Turner - Alabama Jared Verse - Florida State Laiatu Latu - UCLA Darius Robinson - Missouri Chop Robinson - Penn State Marshawn Kneeland - Western Michigan Adisa Isaac - Penn State Chris Braswell - Alabama Bralen Trice - Washington Jalyx Hunt - Houston Christian

Defensive Tackle

Byron Murphy II - Texas Jer'Zhan Newton - Illinois T'Vondre Sweat - Texas Michael Hall Jr. - Ohio State Braden Fiske - Florida State Kris Jenkins - Michigan Ruke Orhorhoro - Clemson Brandon Dorlus - Oregon DeWayne Carter - Duke Maason Smith - LSU

Linebacker

Edgerrin Cooper - Texas A&M Payton Wilson - NC State Junior Colson - Michigan Trevin Wallace - Kentucky Cedric Gray - North Carolina Curtis Jacobs - Penn State Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - Clemson Nathaniel Watson - Mississippi State Jaylan Ford - Texas Edefuan Ulofoshio - Washington

Cornerback

Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo Terrion Arnold - Alabama Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama Nate Wiggins - Clemson Andru Phillips - Kentucky Ennis Rakestraw Jr. - Missouri Khyree Jackson - Oregon T.J. Tampa - Iowa State Kamari Lassiter - Georgia Max Melton - Rutgers

Safety