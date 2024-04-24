Power Rankings: Top 10 defensive prospects at each position

FRISCO, Texas — The 2024 NFL Draft is here.
On Thursday night, the first of 257 players will be selected in Detroit, Michigan to one of the 32 clubs. Months of research, data-pulling and context-grabbing following the conclusion of the 2023 season leads into the weekend where it will all come together for 32 separate draft classes.
Position groups on the defensive side of the ball will see depth play a big role in picks on day two and three, specifically at the cornerback and edge positions where high-upside talent could extend all the way into the undrafted free agent pool.
Here are the top 10 players at each defensive position, as ranked by DallasCowboys.com.
EDGE
- Dallas Turner - Alabama
- Jared Verse - Florida State
- Laiatu Latu - UCLA
- Darius Robinson - Missouri
- Chop Robinson - Penn State
- Marshawn Kneeland - Western Michigan
- Adisa Isaac - Penn State
- Chris Braswell - Alabama
- Bralen Trice - Washington
- Jalyx Hunt - Houston Christian
Defensive Tackle
- Byron Murphy II - Texas
- Jer'Zhan Newton - Illinois
- T'Vondre Sweat - Texas
- Michael Hall Jr. - Ohio State
- Braden Fiske - Florida State
- Kris Jenkins - Michigan
- Ruke Orhorhoro - Clemson
- Brandon Dorlus - Oregon
- DeWayne Carter - Duke
- Maason Smith - LSU
Linebacker
- Edgerrin Cooper - Texas A&M
- Payton Wilson - NC State
- Junior Colson - Michigan
- Trevin Wallace - Kentucky
- Cedric Gray - North Carolina
- Curtis Jacobs - Penn State
- Jeremiah Trotter Jr. - Clemson
- Nathaniel Watson - Mississippi State
- Jaylan Ford - Texas
- Edefuan Ulofoshio - Washington
Cornerback
- Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo
- Terrion Arnold - Alabama
- Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama
- Nate Wiggins - Clemson
- Andru Phillips - Kentucky
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr. - Missouri
- Khyree Jackson - Oregon
- T.J. Tampa - Iowa State
- Kamari Lassiter - Georgia
- Max Melton - Rutgers
Safety
- Cooper DeJean - Iowa
- Tyler Nubin - Minnesota
- Javon Bullard - Georgia
- Jaden Hicks - Washington State
- Kamren Kinchens - Miami
- Cole Bishop - Utah
- Kitan Oladapo - Oregon State
- Calen Bullock - USC
- Beau Brade - Maryland
- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson - Texas Tech