Practice Points: Thursday's quick observations

OXNARD, Calif. – Back at it for Thursday's Day 2 of training camp, the Cowboys put together another spirited practice — even without pads coming on.
The offense continued to make plenty of plays, much like it did on Wednesday, but the defense responded and helped even things out. This team entered camp relatively healthy, which makes every rep that much more important as players try to get on the field as much as possible.
Here are some quick observations from the Cowboys' staff writers.
- All In the 'Rist: Marist Liufau is facing one of, if not the, most pivotal offseason in his entire football career, at any level. The former Notre Dame star has been moved from inside linebacker to the outside, forcing him to learn a new position entirely. But it appears Christian Parker doesn't want him to forget his roots, so when I saw Liufau start a play at inside LB, drop down to outside LB and then drop out to inside LB as the MIKE post-snap (this was all in the same play, by the way), it tells me something special is on the stove there. - (Patrik Walker)
- On a '*Rant:* A lot is being discussed when it comes to the Cowboys' cornerbacks room, but it's often the health of DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel taking center stage. On Day 2 of practice, although Bland had an exceptional PBU that tells me his foot is just fine, I found myself watching Cobie Durant closely. I have to say just how impressed I truly was. He was glued to his receiver's hip regardless of the route or double move, refusing to take the cheese and making life difficult for WRs on every one of his reps.
- 4-2-88: The middle of the field has been friendly grounds for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to connect over the years, and the same was true on Thursday's practice. Lamb was open on several occasions, and Prescott found him each time, allowing Lamb to turn the corner and finish plays that would've gone for chunk gains. Prescott was also able to get Jonathan Mingo involved in the middle of the field for a big gain, as Mingo fights for a spot on the 53-man roster. - (Tommy Yarrish)
- Adding Spice: After saying he's feeling better than he did following his first foot surgery, Cowboys CB DaRon Bland had a strong practice highlighted by jumping a quick short route and breaking up a pass intended for Brevyn Spann-Ford. From there, you didn't notice Bland too much, which is never a bad thing for defensive backs because it means they're not getting picked on. Bland said Wednesday that his reps would be limited as he gets back into playing shape, but made the most of the work he saw on Thursday. - (Tommy Yarrish)
- Sam's Club: Sam Williams has a big opportunity in front of him this year and he looked rather dominant during the team drills. On two straight plays, he showed the variety of skill set the Cowboys have always admired from Williams, who ran stride for stride with running back Dominic Richardson on a wheel route down the field, and then stuffed the same running back in the hole on the next play. Also, Williams lived in the backfield, creating all kinds of pressure rushing from the left side. – (Nick Eatman)
- Down & Up: Interesting day for receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had a couple of drops so far this camp, including one early in Thursday's practice. However, MVS came back with a highlight grab over the middle, snatching a pass during a crossing route that turned into a big game. The veteran is fighting for reps with a lot of the younger receivers, all trying to claim either the fifth or sixth spot, assuming the top four receiving positions are locked in with Lamb, Pickens, Flournoy and Turpin. – (Nick Eatman)