Practice Points: Observations from first practice

Flipping & Spinning

Joe Milton had some highlights both before and during practice on Wednesday – most notably one of the best passes he's ever thrown as a member of the Cowboys. His 50-yard strike down the field to a streaking Jonathan Mingo was perfectly-placed and drew one of the loudest roars from the first-day crowd. And for the ones who saw it, Milton also impressed a few onlookers before practice with he randomly just performed a back flip, something he said he first did when he was three years old and "just comes natural." - (Nick Eatman)

Bane Gary

In his first day in the office as a member of the Cowboys, OLB Rashan Gary had a solid day for the defense. On one play, Gary knocked the ball free from a ball carrier to force a fumble that was recovered by rookie safety Caleb Downs. A couple more times, Gary found his way into the backfield on Dak Prescott, one time on what could've been a sack as he was at Prescott's ankles. Earlier in the day, Gary was named by head coach Brian Schottenheimer as one of the members of the Cowboys' leadership council. - (Tommy Yarrish)

Blue Streak

Jaydon Blue has a lot of eyeballs on him this camp, just wondering if he'll take a big leap in his second season. If one practice is any indication, Blue might be on his way. He was on his way to the end zone during a team drill when he broke free of all defenders and used his speed to score. Later in the practice, he caught a screen pass and also broke free down the sideline before a streaking Shavon Revel caught up with him – but not before a 40-50-yard gain. - (Nick Eatman)

Take the Over

One of the only questions surrounding what DeMarvion Overshown can do on the field is tied to availability. He's had a string of bad luck to begin his NFL career with the Cowboys, injury-wise, but he looks as healthy as ever. The biggest thing of note is the fact he's no longer wearing the knee brace that was previously required of him. He had some serious bounce in his step and quickness in his movements during Day 1 reps. - (Patrik Walker)

Eye on Locke

Safety PJ Locke, one of the Cowboys' free agent signings who also played for Christian Parker earlier in his career with the Denver Broncos, was injured in Wednesday's practice and walked back to the team's injury tent. Locke appeared to have suffered a lower body injury during on of the team portions in practice, and did not return. - (Tommy Yarrish)

Getting Physical