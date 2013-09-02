Practice Report: Leary Back At Work; Rosario Dealt To Chicago

IRVING, Texas –The Cowboys traded tight end Dante Rosario to Chicago for a 2014 seventh round pick Monday morning ahead of the first practice of the regular season.

Rosario joined the team in early June and worked through the duration of training camp before being dealt to the Bears. This latest trade comes one day after the Cowboys traded defensive tackle Sean Lissemore to San Diego for a 2015 seventh round pick.

The move leaves the Cowboys with four tight ends on the current roster, as they held on to Jason Witten, James Hanna, Gavin Escobar and Andre Smith during the weekend's roster cuts.

Meanwhile, guard Ronald Leary checked back into practice for the first time in several weeks as the Cowboys began preparation for the season opener against the New York Giants. The Cowboys began their morning session with Doug Free and Mackenzy Bernadeau starting at guard before Leary shuffled into the lineup at right guard. Leary took snaps with both Free and Bernadeau.

While Leary returned to work on Labor Day, two other prominent Cowboys were absent from Monday's practice, which took place only in shells and shorts. Defensive end Anthony Spencer, who missed all of training camp with a knee injury, was still unavailable, as was running back Lance Dunbar, who injured his foot in the Aug. 17 preseason game against Arizona. [embedded_ad]

Safeties Danny McCray (hamstring) and Eric Frampton (calf) also missed Monday's practice.

