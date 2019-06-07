Practice Schedule For Training Camp In Oxnard

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys will hold their first training camp practice Saturday, July 27 from their annual training grounds in Oxnard, California – the start of a three-week stay on the West Coast.
This will be the Cowboys' eighth straight training camp in Oxnard and their 13th since 2004. The team will play two preseason games before returning home for the remainder of camp: Saturday, Aug. 10 at San Francisco and Saturday, Aug. 17 against the L.A. Rams at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Below is the tentative Oxnard camp practice schedule (all times below are listed in Pacific, unless otherwise noted; practice and walk-through times subject to change):
Saturday, July 27
3:30 p.m. - Practice
Sunday, July 28
3:30 p.m. – Practice
Monday, July 29
3:30 p.m. – Practice
Tuesday, July 30
10:45 a.m. - Practice
Wednesday, July 31
Player off day
Thursday, Aug. 1
3:30 p.m. – Practice
Friday, Aug. 2
3:30 p.m. – Practice
Saturday, Aug. 3
3:30 p.m. – Practice
Sunday, Aug. 4
3:30 p.m. – Blue/White Scrimmage
Monday, Aug. 5
Player off day
Tuesday, Aug. 6
3:30 p.m. – Practice
Wednesday, Aug. 7
3:30 p.m. – Practice
Thursday, Aug. 8
10:45 a.m. - Practice
Friday, Aug. 9
Team travel to San Francisco
Saturday, Aug. 10
6 p.m. at San Francisco
Sunday, Aug. 11
Player off day
Monday, Aug. 12
3:30 p.m. – Practice
Tuesday, Aug. 13
3:30 p.m. – Practice
Wednesday, Aug. 14
3:30 p.m. – Practice
Thursday, Aug. 15
10:45 a.m. – Practice
Break camp in Oxnard – Travel to Hawaii
Saturday, Aug. 17
4 p.m. (HST) vs. L.A. Rams at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii
Information about practice days and times at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco will be made available at a later date.