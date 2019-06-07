Practice Schedule For Training Camp In Oxnard

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys will hold their first training camp practice Saturday, July 27 from their annual training grounds in Oxnard, California – the start of a three-week stay on the West Coast.

This will be the Cowboys' eighth straight training camp in Oxnard and their 13th since 2004. The team will play two preseason games before returning home for the remainder of camp: Saturday, Aug. 10 at San Francisco and Saturday, Aug. 17 against the L.A. Rams at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Below is the tentative Oxnard camp practice schedule (all times below are listed in Pacific, unless otherwise noted; practice and walk-through times subject to change):

Saturday, July 27

3:30 p.m. - Practice

Sunday, July 28

3:30 p.m. – Practice

Monday, July 29

3:30 p.m. – Practice

Tuesday, July 30

10:45 a.m. - Practice

Wednesday, July 31

Player off day

Thursday, Aug. 1

3:30 p.m. – Practice

Friday, Aug. 2

3:30 p.m. – Practice

Saturday, Aug. 3

3:30 p.m. – Practice

Sunday, Aug. 4

3:30 p.m. – Blue/White Scrimmage

Monday, Aug. 5

Player off day

Tuesday, Aug. 6

3:30 p.m. – Practice

Wednesday, Aug. 7

3:30 p.m. – Practice

Thursday, Aug. 8

10:45 a.m. - Practice

Friday, Aug. 9

Team travel to San Francisco

Saturday, Aug. 10

6 p.m. at San Francisco

Sunday, Aug. 11

Player off day

Monday, Aug. 12

3:30 p.m. – Practice

Tuesday, Aug. 13

3:30 p.m. – Practice

Wednesday, Aug. 14

3:30 p.m. – Practice

Thursday, Aug. 15

10:45 a.m. – Practice

Break camp in Oxnard – Travel to Hawaii

Saturday, Aug. 17

4 p.m. (HST) vs. L.A. Rams at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii