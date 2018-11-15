Practice Update: Tyron Smith, Others Return

FRISCO, Texas –Starting left tackle Tyron Smith was back on the field during the open portion of Thursday's practice after sitting out with back spasms Wednesday.
Head coach Jason Garrett said Smith's back flared up a little Wednesday morning and he was held out of practice. The veteran tackle has dealt with spasms in the past but has avoided back issues so far this season.
"Sometimes those things creep up," Garrett said before Thursday's practice. "It gives the other guys an opportunity to get some reps in practice and hopefully he can do something in practice today."
Starting right guard Zack Martin (knee) and starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins (knee) were also back on the field during the open portion after sitting out Wednesday.
Among those not practicing again Thursday during the open portion: defensive linemen Daniel Ross (calf), David Irving (ankle), Taco Charlton (shoulder) and Antwaun Woods (concussion), wide receiver Tavon Austin (groin) and linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring).