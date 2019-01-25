Pro Bowl: Byron Jones Busy Asking Questions

Dak Says Improvement Starts Within

Dak Prescott might have been a late addition to the Pro Bowl, and even a late arrival. But even though Thursday was his first practice of the week, he was still the center of attention. And especially considering the Cowboys have so many question marks surrounding the coaching staff and a vacant offensive coordinator position.

"I'm excited about what we're doing and whoever it is we are going to have," Prescott said. "I'm just excited about getting better and doing the things we need to do."

When asked if Dak was contacted by Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett about the team's decision to part ways with OC Scott Linehan, Prescott said there was a discussion. However, he said the Cowboys didn't come to him for advice on the matter.

"I wouldn't necessarily say that," Prescott said. "I knew something would happen one way or another. I wasn't sure what exactly what would happen. But I truly appreciate Scott Linehan. I don't know if words can honestly express it. He drafted me and helped me my first three years get here. I'm so thankful for him."