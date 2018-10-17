Progress For Sean Lee; 2nd Opinion For Tavon

FRISCO, Texas – Linebacker Sean Lee is expected to practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring Sept. 23 against the Seahawks, per Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

"He will be limited at the outset, but hopefully he handles the work and gets a good practice in," Garrett said.

Lee was on the field during the option portion of Wednesday's practice. The Cowboys will evaluate his work during the week before determining his status for Sunday's road matchup at Washington.

Jaylon Smith and rookie Leighton Vander Esch have been productive with extra snaps in the last three games. Garrett said the team would figure out a rotation once Lee returns. The trio already had been rotating series in the first three games before Lee's injury.

Wide receiver Tavon Austin was not practicing during the open portion and could miss some time with the groin injury he suffered last Sunday against Jacksonville. Garrett said Austin will get a second opinion on the injury this week.

Defensive lineman David Irving was not on the field during the open portion, either. Irving has been excused periodically to handle a personal matter since returning from suspension in Week 5. Before practice, Garrett said he anticipated that Irving would

participate on some level.