Progress For Sean Lee; 2nd Opinion For Tavon

Oct 17, 2018 at 12:31 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Progress-For-Sean-Lee-2nd-Opinion-For-Tavon-hero

FRISCO, Texas – Linebacker Sean Lee is expected to practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring Sept. 23 against the Seahawks, per Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett.

"He will be limited at the outset, but hopefully he handles the work and gets a good practice in," Garrett said.

Lee was on the field during the option portion of Wednesday's practice. The Cowboys will evaluate his work during the week before determining his status for Sunday's road matchup at Washington.

Jaylon Smith and rookie Leighton Vander Esch have been productive with extra snaps in the last three games. Garrett said the team would figure out a rotation once Lee returns. The trio already had been rotating series in the first three games before Lee's injury.

Wide receiver Tavon Austin was not practicing during the open portion and could miss some time with the groin injury he suffered last Sunday against Jacksonville. Garrett said Austin will get a second opinion on the injury this week.

Defensive lineman David Irving was not on the field during the open portion, either. Irving has been excused periodically to handle a personal matter since returning from suspension in Week 5. Before practice, Garrett said he anticipated that Irving would

participate on some level.

Linebacker Joe Thomas is still dealing with a foot injury.

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: Stopping the run rears its ugly head

Description: The run defense is top of mind for Mickey in his weekly Mick Shots. Is it still this team's Achilles heel? Are running QBs part of the problem? Plus, offensive line woes, Zeke's return and more!
news

Zeke preparing for 'emotional' return to face Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys will square off against each other for the first time when the Patriots arrive, and emotions will be a major headline when they do.
news

Trey Lance entrenched in 'QB School' with Dallas staff

Trey Lance has had a little over a month to get acclimated in Dallas, as he has become fully entrenched in "QB School" with QBs coach Scott Tolzien that includes a pregame workout routine.
news

Despite new role, Pollard still 'same guy since Day 1'

Ahead of his matchup against Ezekiel Elliott and the Patriots this week, Tony Pollard has already shown he can handle the No. 1 duties, as he leads the NFL in carries so far.
Advertising