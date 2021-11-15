Rank'Em

Rank'Em: 10 Best Cowboys From Sunday's Win

Nov 15, 2021
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

When the Cowboys get a 40-point win – something that hasn't happened in over 20 years – there are lots of game balls to throw around.

We've offered our share of praise, finding the best players in the Cowboys' 43-3 win over the Falcons.

But there were some surprise members on the list, including at the top. Dak Prescott had a great game but isn't even in the top two slots.

Check out this week's 10 best players from Dallas' victory.

There are plenty of players to reward after Sunday's win but our staff writers voted on the 10 best. To think Dak Prescott had a great game, but he's not even No. 1. Find out this week's Top 10 Cowboys.

10. Ezekiel Elliott – Zeke averaged 2.9 yards per carry Sunday but ran with power in short-yardage situations and scored two touchdowns. His block on blitzing Falcons linebacker Deion Jones helped set up Dak Prescott's first touchdown pass and set a physical tone for the Cowboys' offense.
10. Ezekiel Elliott – Zeke averaged 2.9 yards per carry Sunday but ran with power in short-yardage situations and scored two touchdowns. His block on blitzing Falcons linebacker Deion Jones helped set up Dak Prescott's first touchdown pass and set a physical tone for the Cowboys' offense.

9. Jayron Kearse – Atlanta would have had 1st-and-Goal at the 5-yard line if Kearse hadn't broken up a third down pass to Russell Gage. Even more important, Kearse was smart enough to demand Mike McCarthy challenge the ruling after the officials missed the call. The play forced the Falcons to settle for a field goal. Kearse finished with six tackles on top of the big PBU.

8. Connor McGovern – His role is unique for an offensive linemen, but right now, McGovern is basically a blocking fullback for the Cowboys and he's' doing a great job with it. The Cowboys were perfect in the red zone, going 5-for-5 in their trips inside the 20. McGovern also played some guard in the fourth quarter.

7. Zack Martin – Of all the penalties we saw Sunday on the O-line, it wasn't No. 70 and rarely is. Martin was dominant again and continues to have a Pro Bowl season and remains the rock on the offensive line this year.

6. Anthony Brown – That was probably the best interception of Brown's entire career. The wherewithal to break on a comeback pass, not to mention the ball skills to haul it in after tipping it into the air, was outstanding. Adding three breakups to that big pick made it an even better day.

5. CeeDee Lamb – Feeling much better this week after pushing through an ankle injury against the Broncos, Lamb led the offense with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't play much in the second half due to an arm contusion, but that was likely more about the Cowboys' huge lead.

4. Micah Parsons – We thought Parsons would have a role as a pass-rusher, just not sure how often from the edge. The Cowboys used him at times at end, including once when he got a sack – his sixth of the year. But he was active all over the place, getting six sacks and a forced fumble.

3. Dak Prescott – He looked much more in rhythm with his timing and footwork than the Broncos game, and the stats showed: 24-of-31 for 296 yards and two touchdowns passes, plus his first rushing TD of the season.

2. Dorance Armstrong – What a day for Armstrong, who was the primary player to replace Randy Gregory and he did that, with a sack on defense. He lined up in several spots, just like we've seen lately from Gregory. He also stuck to his special teams duties and ended up blocking a punt, becoming the first player in franchise history to record a sack and blocked punt in the same game.

1. Jourdan Lewis – The Falcons clearly tried to target Lewis early in this matchup, and they quickly came to regret it. Lewis' back-to-back breakups on Atlanta's second possession of the day forced a turnover on downs, allowing the Cowboys to establish a big, early lead. His interception later on was icing on the cake for a big day.

Advertising