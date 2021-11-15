Rank'Em: 10 Best Cowboys From Sunday’s Win

When the Cowboys get a 40-point win – something that hasn't happened in over 20 years – there are lots of game balls to throw around.
We've offered our share of praise, finding the best players in the Cowboys' 43-3 win over the Falcons.
But there were some surprise members on the list, including at the top. Dak Prescott had a great game but isn't even in the top two slots.
Check out this week's 10 best players from Dallas' victory.
