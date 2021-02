10 / 10

1. DeMarcus WareWare is eligible for the Hall of Fame next year and should receive strong first-ballot consideration. He went to nine Pro Bowls (seven in Dallas, two in Denver), made the 2000s All-Decade Team and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2015. He's also the Cowboys' career sacks leader (117.0), ranking ninth all-time in league history. Hint: six of the eight players ahead of Ware are in Canton, and the other two, Julius Peppers and Terrell Suggs, aren't eligible yet.