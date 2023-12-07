Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: 10 who played with DAL & PHI

Dec 07, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Daniels-Kurt-HS
Kurt Daniels

Editor of Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine / Dallas Cowboys Game Program

Rank'Em--10-who-played-with-DAL-&-PHI-hero

They don't get much bigger than this, a prime-time showdown between two of the best teams in the NFL who just so happen to also be heated divisional foes. Players don't need any added motivation this week, no rah-rah speeches from coaches or bulletin-board fodder. They know the stakes.

However, there are a handful of players in the history between these two who know both sides of the rivalry, guys who suited up for the Cowboys and Eagles during their NFL careers. According to The Football Database, a total of 68 players have done so, including the most recent one, Jason Peters, who appeared in 12 games for Dallas last year after 11 seasons in Philadelphia.

But who are the best of the bunch to double-dip? Harold Carmichael built a Hall of Fame career in 13 years with the Eagles, but signed by Tom Landry in 1984, he managed only two games with Dallas and just one catch before retiring.

Or how about Sam Baker, who made the Pro Bowl with both teams back in the 1960s? He joins fellow kickers like Chris Boniol, Mike Clark, Eddie Murray, Roger Ruzek and Luis Zendejas – one of the central figures in the Bounty Bowl – on the exclusive list.

Others such as Brian Baldinger, Jimmie Jones, Mark Sanchez and Orlando Scandrick wore both blue and green during their careers, but not up to the standards of this top-10 group. So with that, here are 10 of the best to have called themselves a Cowboy and an Eagle.

Rank'Em: 10 who played with DAL & PHI

There are a handful of players in the history between these two who know both sides of the rivalry, guys who suited up for the Cowboys and Eagles during their NFL careers.

10. Miles Austin, Wide Receiver – Dallas (2006-13) • Philadelphia (2015) An undrafted rookie out of tiny Monmouth University, Austin went on to play eight seasons with Dallas. That included back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2009-10 that also brought him Pro Bowl honors. After a year spent in Cleveland, he was signed to a one-year contract by Philadelphia but unfortunately struggled as an Eagle. In his final NFL season, he played in 11 games with just one start before being released in December 2015.
1 / 10

10. Miles Austin, Wide Receiver – Dallas (2006-13) • Philadelphia (2015)

An undrafted rookie out of tiny Monmouth University, Austin went on to play eight seasons with Dallas. That included back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2009-10 that also brought him Pro Bowl honors. After a year spent in Cleveland, he was signed to a one-year contract by Philadelphia but unfortunately struggled as an Eagle. In his final NFL season, he played in 11 games with just one start before being released in December 2015.

9. Rodney Peete, Quarterback – Dallas (1994) • Philadelphia (1995-98) After beginning his career as a starter in Detroit, Peete was added to the Cowboys roster in 1994 to back up Troy Aikman. And his one start actually came against the Eagles when he led Dallas to a 31-19 victory. That was enough for Philadelphia to then sign him the next season, and he would make 12 starts for the club in 1995 before being relegated to backup duties over his final three years in Philly.
2 / 10

9. Rodney Peete, Quarterback – Dallas (1994) • Philadelphia (1995-98)

After beginning his career as a starter in Detroit, Peete was added to the Cowboys roster in 1994 to back up Troy Aikman. And his one start actually came against the Eagles when he led Dallas to a 31-19 victory. That was enough for Philadelphia to then sign him the next season, and he would make 12 starts for the club in 1995 before being relegated to backup duties over his final three years in Philly.

8. Kelvin Martin, Wide Receiver – Dallas (1997-92; 1996) • Philadelphia (1995) Martin spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl in 1992 before hitting free agency as a salary-cap casualty. After a two-year stint in Seattle, he was picked up by the Eagles and led the team in punt return yards despite being limited to nine games due to injury. Martin then spent one more year back in Dallas in 1996, retiring as the franchise's all-time leader in punt return yards (1,803).
3 / 10

8. Kelvin Martin, Wide Receiver – Dallas (1997-92; 1996) • Philadelphia (1995)

Martin spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl in 1992 before hitting free agency as a salary-cap casualty. After a two-year stint in Seattle, he was picked up by the Eagles and led the team in punt return yards despite being limited to nine games due to injury. Martin then spent one more year back in Dallas in 1996, retiring as the franchise's all-time leader in punt return yards (1,803).

7. Randall Cunningham, Quarterback – Philadelphia (1985-95) • Dallas (2000) Philadelphia's starting quarterback for more than a decade, Cunningham still ranks third on the Eagles' all-time list for passing yards (22,877) and sixth in rushing yards (4,482). He was also 9-4 in his career against the Cowboys, which may have helped Dallas later sign him to a one-year deal in 2000 to back up Troy Aikman. Cunningham made six appearances that season, including one of his three starts in a 16-13 overtime loss at Philadelphia.
4 / 10

7. Randall Cunningham, Quarterback – Philadelphia (1985-95) • Dallas (2000)

Philadelphia's starting quarterback for more than a decade, Cunningham still ranks third on the Eagles' all-time list for passing yards (22,877) and sixth in rushing yards (4,482). He was also 9-4 in his career against the Cowboys, which may have helped Dallas later sign him to a one-year deal in 2000 to back up Troy Aikman. Cunningham made six appearances that season, including one of his three starts in a 16-13 overtime loss at Philadelphia.

6. John Niland, Guard – Dallas (1966-1974) • Philadelphia (1975) Many who saw him play would tell you Niland deserves Ring of Honor consideration. A first-round pick in 1966, he helped the Cowboys reach the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons with the team. The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro was then traded to Philadelphia in September 1975 and played well for the Eagles that year. Unfortunately, though, his career came to an end the next season after suffering a severe knee injury in training camp.
5 / 10

6. John Niland, Guard – Dallas (1966-1974) • Philadelphia (1975)

Many who saw him play would tell you Niland deserves Ring of Honor consideration. A first-round pick in 1966, he helped the Cowboys reach the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons with the team. The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro was then traded to Philadelphia in September 1975 and played well for the Eagles that year. Unfortunately, though, his career came to an end the next season after suffering a severe knee injury in training camp.

5. DeMarco Murray, Running Back – Dallas (2011-14) • Philadelphia (2015) A draft pick of the Cowboys in 2011, Murray spent four years with the team, leading the league in rushing yards (1,845) in 2014 to earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He used that performance to sign a free agent deal with Philadelphia, but spent only one frustrating season with the Eagles, starting just eight games. Traded to Tennessee the next year, Murray spent his final two NFL seasons with the Titans, earning another Pro Bowl invite in 2016.
6 / 10

5. DeMarco Murray, Running Back – Dallas (2011-14) • Philadelphia (2015)

A draft pick of the Cowboys in 2011, Murray spent four years with the team, leading the league in rushing yards (1,845) in 2014 to earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He used that performance to sign a free agent deal with Philadelphia, but spent only one frustrating season with the Eagles, starting just eight games. Traded to Tennessee the next year, Murray spent his final two NFL seasons with the Titans, earning another Pro Bowl invite in 2016.

4. Tommy McDonald, Wide Receiver – Philadelphia (1957-1963) • Dallas (1964) Earning Pro Bowl honors in five of his seven seasons with Philadelphia, McDonald was on the Eagles' championship squad of 1960 before then leading the league in receiving yards (1,144) and touchdown catches (13) in 1961. Acquired by Dallas prior to the 1964 campaign, he would finish second on the Cowboys in receiving yards (612) in his one year with the club. McDonald would eventually be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.
7 / 10

4. Tommy McDonald, Wide Receiver – Philadelphia (1957-1963) • Dallas (1964)

Earning Pro Bowl honors in five of his seven seasons with Philadelphia, McDonald was on the Eagles' championship squad of 1960 before then leading the league in receiving yards (1,144) and touchdown catches (13) in 1961. Acquired by Dallas prior to the 1964 campaign, he would finish second on the Cowboys in receiving yards (612) in his one year with the club. McDonald would eventually be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

Herschel Walker, Running Back – Dallas (1986-89; 1996-97) • Philadelphia (1992-94) Walker is perhaps most famously known for being the centerpiece of a 1989 trade with the Vikings that brought a haul of draft picks, but he was also a two-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys in 1987-88. Walker would go on to spend three seasons with the Eagles, topping 1,000 yards in his first year of 1992, before eventually wrapping up his career back in Dallas with two more productive campaigns backing up Emmitt Smith and returning kickoffs. Tommy McDonald, Wide Receiver – Philadelphia (1957-1963) • Dallas (1964) Earning Pro Bowl honors in five of his seven seasons with Philadelphia, McDonald was on the Eagles' championship squad of 1960 before then leading the league in receiving yards (1,144) and touchdown catches (13) in 1961. Acquired by Dallas prior to the 1964 campaign, he would finish second on the Cowboys in receiving yards (612) in his one year with the club. McDonald would eventually be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998. DeMarco Murray, Running Back – Dallas (2011-14) • Philadelphia (2015) A draft pick of the Cowboys in 2011, Murray spent four years with the team, leading the league in rushing yards (1,845) in 2014 to earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He used that performance to sign a free agent deal with Philadelphia, but spent only one frustrating season with the Eagles, starting just eight games. Traded to Tennessee the next year, Murray spent his final two NFL seasons with the Titans, earning another Pro Bowl invite in 2016. John Niland, Guard – Dallas (1966-1974) • Philadelphia (1975) Many who saw him play would tell you Niland deserves Ring of Honor consideration. A first-round pick in 1966, he helped the Cowboys reach the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons with the team. The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro was then traded to Philadelphia in September 1975 and played well for the Eagles that year. Unfortunately, though, his career came to an end the next season after suffering a severe knee injury in training camp. Randall Cunningham, Quarterback – Philadelphia (1985-95) • Dallas (2000) Philadelphia's starting quarterback for more than a decade, Cunningham still ranks third on the Eagles' all-time list for passing yards (22,877) and sixth in rushing yards (4,482). He was also 9-4 in his career against the Cowboys, which may have helped Dallas later sign him to a one-year deal in 2000 to back up Troy Aikman. Cunningham made six appearances that season, including one of his three starts in a 16-13 overtime loss at Philadelphia. Kelvin Martin, Wide Receiver – Dallas (1997-92; 1996) • Philadelphia (1995) Martin spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl in 1992 before hitting free agency as a salary-cap casualty. After a two-year stint in Seattle, he was picked up by the Eagles and led the team in punt return yards despite being limited to nine games due to injury. Martin then spent one more year back in Dallas in 1996, retiring as the franchise's all-time leader in punt return yards (1,803). Rodney Peete, Quarterback – Dallas (1994) • Philadelphia (1995-98) After beginning his career as a starter in Detroit, Peete was added to the Cowboys roster in 1994 to back up Troy Aikman. And his one start actually came against the Eagles when he led Dallas to a 31-19 victory. That was enough for Philadelphia to then sign him the next season, and he would make 12 starts for the club in 1995 before being relegated to backup duties over his final three years in Philly. Miles Austin, Wide Receiver – Dallas (2006-13) • Philadelphia (2015) An undrafted rookie out of tiny Monmouth University, Austin went on to play eight seasons with Dallas. That included back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2009-10 that also brought him Pro Bowl honors. After a year spent in Cleveland, he was signed to a one-year contract by Philadelphia but unfortunately struggled as an Eagle. In his final NFL season, he played in 11 games with just one start before being released in December 2015.
8 / 10
  1. Herschel Walker, Running Back – Dallas (1986-89; 1996-97) • Philadelphia (1992-94)

Walker is perhaps most famously known for being the centerpiece of a 1989 trade with the Vikings that brought a haul of draft picks, but he was also a two-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys in 1987-88. Walker would go on to spend three seasons with the Eagles, topping 1,000 yards in his first year of 1992, before eventually wrapping up his career back in Dallas with two more productive campaigns backing up Emmitt Smith and returning kickoffs.

  1. Tommy McDonald, Wide Receiver – Philadelphia (1957-1963) • Dallas (1964)

Earning Pro Bowl honors in five of his seven seasons with Philadelphia, McDonald was on the Eagles' championship squad of 1960 before then leading the league in receiving yards (1,144) and touchdown catches (13) in 1961. Acquired by Dallas prior to the 1964 campaign, he would finish second on the Cowboys in receiving yards (612) in his one year with the club. McDonald would eventually be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

  1. DeMarco Murray, Running Back – Dallas (2011-14) • Philadelphia (2015)

A draft pick of the Cowboys in 2011, Murray spent four years with the team, leading the league in rushing yards (1,845) in 2014 to earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He used that performance to sign a free agent deal with Philadelphia, but spent only one frustrating season with the Eagles, starting just eight games. Traded to Tennessee the next year, Murray spent his final two NFL seasons with the Titans, earning another Pro Bowl invite in 2016.

  1. John Niland, Guard – Dallas (1966-1974) • Philadelphia (1975)

Many who saw him play would tell you Niland deserves Ring of Honor consideration. A first-round pick in 1966, he helped the Cowboys reach the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons with the team. The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro was then traded to Philadelphia in September 1975 and played well for the Eagles that year. Unfortunately, though, his career came to an end the next season after suffering a severe knee injury in training camp.

  1. Randall Cunningham, Quarterback – Philadelphia (1985-95) • Dallas (2000)

Philadelphia's starting quarterback for more than a decade, Cunningham still ranks third on the Eagles' all-time list for passing yards (22,877) and sixth in rushing yards (4,482). He was also 9-4 in his career against the Cowboys, which may have helped Dallas later sign him to a one-year deal in 2000 to back up Troy Aikman. Cunningham made six appearances that season, including one of his three starts in a 16-13 overtime loss at Philadelphia.

  1. Kelvin Martin, Wide Receiver – Dallas (1997-92; 1996) • Philadelphia (1995)

Martin spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl in 1992 before hitting free agency as a salary-cap casualty. After a two-year stint in Seattle, he was picked up by the Eagles and led the team in punt return yards despite being limited to nine games due to injury. Martin then spent one more year back in Dallas in 1996, retiring as the franchise's all-time leader in punt return yards (1,803).

  1. Rodney Peete, Quarterback – Dallas (1994) • Philadelphia (1995-98)

After beginning his career as a starter in Detroit, Peete was added to the Cowboys roster in 1994 to back up Troy Aikman. And his one start actually came against the Eagles when he led Dallas to a 31-19 victory. That was enough for Philadelphia to then sign him the next season, and he would make 12 starts for the club in 1995 before being relegated to backup duties over his final three years in Philly.

  1. Miles Austin, Wide Receiver – Dallas (2006-13) • Philadelphia (2015)

An undrafted rookie out of tiny Monmouth University, Austin went on to play eight seasons with Dallas. That included back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2009-10 that also brought him Pro Bowl honors. After a year spent in Cleveland, he was signed to a one-year contract by Philadelphia but unfortunately struggled as an Eagle. In his final NFL season, he played in 11 games with just one start before being released in December 2015.

2. Mike Ditka, Tight End – Philadelphia (1967-68) • Dallas (1969-81) Though primarily known as a player and coach for Chicago, Ditka spent time in both Philadelphia and Dallas. With the Cowboys, he helped the team reach the Super Bowl in 1970 and 1971, recording a touchdown catch in Dallas' Super Bowl VI victory. Retiring after the 1972 season, he joined Tom Landry's coaching staff, where he remained until he was hired to lead the Bears. Ditka was inducted into Hall of Fame as a player in 1988.
9 / 10

2. Mike Ditka, Tight End – Philadelphia (1967-68) • Dallas (1969-81)

Though primarily known as a player and coach for Chicago, Ditka spent time in both Philadelphia and Dallas. With the Cowboys, he helped the team reach the Super Bowl in 1970 and 1971, recording a touchdown catch in Dallas' Super Bowl VI victory. Retiring after the 1972 season, he joined Tom Landry's coaching staff, where he remained until he was hired to lead the Bears. Ditka was inducted into Hall of Fame as a player in 1988.

1. Terrell Owens, Wide Receiver – Philadelphia (2004-05) • Dallas (2006-08) After starting his career with the 49ers, the mercurial receiver had an interesting two-year run in Philadelphia. Owens was an All-Pro in 2004, but was eventually suspended by the team the next year. On to Dallas he went, where he topped 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons, led the NFL with 13 touchdowns in 2006 and again earned All-Pro status in 2007. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of fame in 2018.
10 / 10

1. Terrell Owens, Wide Receiver – Philadelphia (2004-05) • Dallas (2006-08)

After starting his career with the 49ers, the mercurial receiver had an interesting two-year run in Philadelphia. Owens was an All-Pro in 2004, but was eventually suspended by the team the next year. On to Dallas he went, where he topped 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons, led the NFL with 13 touchdowns in 2006 and again earned All-Pro status in 2007. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of fame in 2018.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Cowboys' Top 10 games vs. Seattle

Before the 22nd meeting between these NFC contenders takes place tomorrow night, here's a look at 10 of the most memorable games in their history together.
news

Rank'Em: Top Thanksgiving games vs. WSH

Let's rank the previous 10 games when Dallas and Washington faced each other on Thanksgiving.
news

Rank'Em: 10 memorable game vs. Panthers

While there isn't exactly a significant number of classics in the series between these two, here are 10 of the most memorable.
news

Rank'Em: 10 'old-school' games vs. New York Giants

Here are 10 of the most memorable games played between the Cowboys and Giants from the 1960s and 1970s, the first two decades of their storied rivalry.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 games at Philadelphia

Given so much history, narrowing down the top 10 is obviously no easy task. So to help things along, we went with games played on the Eagles' home turf since Jerry Jones took ownership in 1989.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 games after the bye

So with the Cowboys now back after a much-needed rest, let's take a look at the team's greatest games after its bye week.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Monday Night Football games

Let's take a look back at some of the great games in franchise history played on this particular day.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 road games at 49ers

Let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the 49ers and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Top 10 matchups vs. Patriots

Let's take a look back at the top-10 games played between the Patriots and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys/Cardinals matchups

Before we look ahead to Sunday's matchup in Arizona, let's look back to the Top 10 games between the Cardinals and Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 matchups between Cowboys/Jets

Before we look ahead to Sunday's matchup at AT&T Stadium, let's look back to the Top 10 games between the Jets and Cowboys.
Advertising