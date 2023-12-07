Rank'Em: 10 who played with DAL & PHI

8 / 10

Herschel Walker, Running Back – Dallas (1986-89; 1996-97) • Philadelphia (1992-94)

Walker is perhaps most famously known for being the centerpiece of a 1989 trade with the Vikings that brought a haul of draft picks, but he was also a two-time Pro Bowler with the Cowboys in 1987-88. Walker would go on to spend three seasons with the Eagles, topping 1,000 yards in his first year of 1992, before eventually wrapping up his career back in Dallas with two more productive campaigns backing up Emmitt Smith and returning kickoffs.

Tommy McDonald, Wide Receiver – Philadelphia (1957-1963) • Dallas (1964)

Earning Pro Bowl honors in five of his seven seasons with Philadelphia, McDonald was on the Eagles' championship squad of 1960 before then leading the league in receiving yards (1,144) and touchdown catches (13) in 1961. Acquired by Dallas prior to the 1964 campaign, he would finish second on the Cowboys in receiving yards (612) in his one year with the club. McDonald would eventually be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

DeMarco Murray, Running Back – Dallas (2011-14) • Philadelphia (2015)

A draft pick of the Cowboys in 2011, Murray spent four years with the team, leading the league in rushing yards (1,845) in 2014 to earn All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He used that performance to sign a free agent deal with Philadelphia, but spent only one frustrating season with the Eagles, starting just eight games. Traded to Tennessee the next year, Murray spent his final two NFL seasons with the Titans, earning another Pro Bowl invite in 2016.

John Niland, Guard – Dallas (1966-1974) • Philadelphia (1975)

Many who saw him play would tell you Niland deserves Ring of Honor consideration. A first-round pick in 1966, he helped the Cowboys reach the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons with the team. The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro was then traded to Philadelphia in September 1975 and played well for the Eagles that year. Unfortunately, though, his career came to an end the next season after suffering a severe knee injury in training camp.

Randall Cunningham, Quarterback – Philadelphia (1985-95) • Dallas (2000)

Philadelphia's starting quarterback for more than a decade, Cunningham still ranks third on the Eagles' all-time list for passing yards (22,877) and sixth in rushing yards (4,482). He was also 9-4 in his career against the Cowboys, which may have helped Dallas later sign him to a one-year deal in 2000 to back up Troy Aikman. Cunningham made six appearances that season, including one of his three starts in a 16-13 overtime loss at Philadelphia.

Kelvin Martin, Wide Receiver – Dallas (1997-92; 1996) • Philadelphia (1995)

Martin spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cowboys, winning a Super Bowl in 1992 before hitting free agency as a salary-cap casualty. After a two-year stint in Seattle, he was picked up by the Eagles and led the team in punt return yards despite being limited to nine games due to injury. Martin then spent one more year back in Dallas in 1996, retiring as the franchise's all-time leader in punt return yards (1,803).

Rodney Peete, Quarterback – Dallas (1994) • Philadelphia (1995-98)

After beginning his career as a starter in Detroit, Peete was added to the Cowboys roster in 1994 to back up Troy Aikman. And his one start actually came against the Eagles when he led Dallas to a 31-19 victory. That was enough for Philadelphia to then sign him the next season, and he would make 12 starts for the club in 1995 before being relegated to backup duties over his final three years in Philly.

Miles Austin, Wide Receiver – Dallas (2006-13) • Philadelphia (2015)

An undrafted rookie out of tiny Monmouth University, Austin went on to play eight seasons with Dallas. That included back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2009-10 that also brought him Pro Bowl honors. After a year spent in Cleveland, he was signed to a one-year contract by Philadelphia but unfortunately struggled as an Eagle. In his final NFL season, he played in 11 games with just one start before being released in December 2015.