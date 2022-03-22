Rank'Em: 12 High-Draft WR Options For Cowboys

We expected to have plenty of news regarding the wide receiver position over the last 10 days.
And that's exactly what has happened. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to Cleveland, then signed Michael Gallup to a five-year deal. The team saw Cedrick Wilson leave in free agency to Miami, but then signed veteran James Washington.
But it seems likely the Cowboys will add more receivers to add depth, probably in the NFL Draft. And this year, there are plenty of options if the Cowboys wanted to address the position in the first two days. Here's a list of four targets in each of the first three rounds.
