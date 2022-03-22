Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: 12 High-Draft WR Options For Cowboys

Mar 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Youmans_Kyle-HS22
Kyle Youmans

On-Air Host / Producer

Rank-Em-12-High-Draft-WR-Options-For-Cowboys-hero

We expected to have plenty of news regarding the wide receiver position over the last 10 days.

And that's exactly what has happened. The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to Cleveland, then signed Michael Gallup to a five-year deal. The team saw Cedrick Wilson leave in free agency to Miami, but then signed veteran James Washington.

But it seems likely the Cowboys will add more receivers to add depth, probably in the NFL Draft. And this year, there are plenty of options if the Cowboys wanted to address the position in the first two days. Here's a list of four targets in each of the first three rounds.

Rank'Em: 12 High-Draft WR Options For Cowboys

The Cowboys have addressed the WR position in free agency but they probably will take another in the NFL Draft. How high will they go? That's up for debate, so here are 12 options to consider.

dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Treylon Burks (Arkansas) First Round: Thick-bodied wide receiver who is quicker on his feet than most his size. Plays a physical brand of football and knows how to win in traffic. Running in the 4.5 range at the combine and his Pro Day might have lowered his stock somewhat. But even with his size he has tape pulling away from the best secondaries in all of college football.
1 / 12

Treylon Burks (Arkansas)

First Round: Thick-bodied wide receiver who is quicker on his feet than most his size. Plays a physical brand of football and knows how to win in traffic. Running in the 4.5 range at the combine and his Pro Day might have lowered his stock somewhat. But even with his size he has tape pulling away from the best secondaries in all of college football.

Jameson Williams (Alabama) First Round: Suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship game this January but could still be the most talented receiver in the draft. Twitchy and electric route runner who excels underneath a defense. Tough to catch after the grab, just as shifty in traffic as he was without the ball.
2 / 12

Jameson Williams (Alabama)

First Round: Suffered a torn ACL in the National Championship game this January but could still be the most talented receiver in the draft. Twitchy and electric route runner who excels underneath a defense. Tough to catch after the grab, just as shifty in traffic as he was without the ball.

Chris Olave (Ohio State) First Round: One of the more electrifying receivers in college football this year with the ability to win on all three levels. Deep threat ability and his speed over the middle are both things that stand out when he has some space (which is usually a lot). May be the perfect value and fit if he falls to 24.
3 / 12

Chris Olave (Ohio State)

First Round: One of the more electrifying receivers in college football this year with the ability to win on all three levels. Deep threat ability and his speed over the middle are both things that stand out when he has some space (which is usually a lot). May be the perfect value and fit if he falls to 24.

Drake London (USC) First Round: Whether it was a down-field deep threat, or used on a wide receiver sweep, London went as the Trojans offense went. Big bulky receiver that's quick and has fantastic ball skills. Something that's encouraging about his game is just how much he can grow as a route runner, but still had success without being sharp.
4 / 12

Drake London (USC)

First Round: Whether it was a down-field deep threat, or used on a wide receiver sweep, London went as the Trojans offense went. Big bulky receiver that's quick and has fantastic ball skills. Something that's encouraging about his game is just how much he can grow as a route runner, but still had success without being sharp.

George Pickens (Georgia) Second Round: Good player when healthy. Took only 35 pass snaps this season due to a torn ACL in the spring. Plays his best off the ball and is better when he gets a chance to wind up. Good hands for a big receiver and is known for making the big play.
5 / 12

George Pickens (Georgia)

Second Round: Good player when healthy. Took only 35 pass snaps this season due to a torn ACL in the spring. Plays his best off the ball and is better when he gets a chance to wind up. Good hands for a big receiver and is known for making the big play.

Christian Watson (North Dakota State) Second Round: Dallas met with Watson during the NFL Combine and previously watched him during Senior Bowl week in Mobile as well. A sure-handed receiver whose quickness is an anomaly for a pass catcher his size at over 6-foot-4. Could be a useful piece on the outside and in the return game as well.
6 / 12

Christian Watson (North Dakota State)

Second Round: Dallas met with Watson during the NFL Combine and previously watched him during Senior Bowl week in Mobile as well. A sure-handed receiver whose quickness is an anomaly for a pass catcher his size at over 6-foot-4. Could be a useful piece on the outside and in the return game as well.

Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama) Second Round: Tolbert took his overlooked profile out of high school, developed into a legitimate big-play receiver at the college level, and solidified his rising draft stock during the Senior Bowl in his home stadium. His mixture of size and speed pair well with his ball-skills and ability to pinpoint the football.
7 / 12

Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama)

Second Round: Tolbert took his overlooked profile out of high school, developed into a legitimate big-play receiver at the college level, and solidified his rising draft stock during the Senior Bowl in his home stadium. His mixture of size and speed pair well with his ball-skills and ability to pinpoint the football.

Skyy Moore (Western Michigan) Second Round: Productivity is up there with anyone in the draft class. Moore would've gone for All-MAC First Team honors in three-straight seasons if it wasn't for a shortened 2020 season. His electrifying style of play led to over 2,300 career yards and a quickly rising draft stock.
8 / 12

Skyy Moore (Western Michigan)

Second Round: Productivity is up there with anyone in the draft class. Moore would've gone for All-MAC First Team honors in three-straight seasons if it wasn't for a shortened 2020 season. His electrifying style of play led to over 2,300 career yards and a quickly rising draft stock.

Wan'Dale Robinson (Kentucky) Third Round: Versatility is the name of the game for Robinson as a swiss-army knife at the receiver position. Most likely would fit into the slot but would have the ability to work outside and in the special teams aspect as well. Agility is off the charts and his film is too.
9 / 12

Wan'Dale Robinson (Kentucky)

Third Round: Versatility is the name of the game for Robinson as a swiss-army knife at the receiver position. Most likely would fit into the slot but would have the ability to work outside and in the special teams aspect as well. Agility is off the charts and his film is too.

David Bell (Purdue) Third Round: Tough and polished receiver that was the focal point of Purdue's offense. Utilized in many ways, Bell stood out as a technician in his route running and his competitive side that allowed him to win close battles with defenders. He has fantastic ball skills and the ability to make the big play downfield that would excite any offensive coordinator.
10 / 12

David Bell (Purdue)

Third Round: Tough and polished receiver that was the focal point of Purdue's offense. Utilized in many ways, Bell stood out as a technician in his route running and his competitive side that allowed him to win close battles with defenders. He has fantastic ball skills and the ability to make the big play downfield that would excite any offensive coordinator.

Justyn Ross (Clemson) Third Round: One of the biggest question marks in this year's receiver class, due to a vast injury history. Riddled with a foot injury that required surgery, a neck and spine injury that kept him out an entire season. Ross was the star of the College Football Playoff a few seasons ago and since then has rarely been able to replicate the production.
11 / 12

Justyn Ross (Clemson)

Third Round: One of the biggest question marks in this year's receiver class, due to a vast injury history. Riddled with a foot injury that required surgery, a neck and spine injury that kept him out an entire season. Ross was the star of the College Football Playoff a few seasons ago and since then has rarely been able to replicate the production.

Alec Pierce (Cincinnati) Third Round: Another name that's been under-valued in the draft process so far but has the chance of sneaking into day two. His sure hands with relatively no drops on his collegiate tape and the craftiness of his route running should each be intriguing when scouts dive deeper into his future capability.
12 / 12

Alec Pierce (Cincinnati)

Third Round: Another name that's been under-valued in the draft process so far but has the chance of sneaking into day two. His sure hands with relatively no drops on his collegiate tape and the craftiness of his route running should each be intriguing when scouts dive deeper into his future capability.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Allen, Newton Highlight All-Pancake Team

As we celebrate March 1, also known as "National Pancake Day," we put together the Cowboys' all-time "Pancake" team.
news

Rank'Em: Best Kickoff Returns In Cowboys History

While Tony Pollard established himself as a dynamic kick returner this past season, just where does he stand among the Cowboys' all-time best? This week's Rank'em lists the best in team history.
news

Rank'Em: Best CB Duos in Cowboys History

While we saw one of the greatest seasons by a Cowboys cornerback this year, where did Diggs/Brown rank among the best CB duos in team history? Let's rank the Top 10 tandems the Cowboys have ever seen.
news

Rank'Em: Did Parsons Have Best Rookie Year Ever?

With Micah Parsons unanimously winning Rookie of the Year, it's time to see just where his 2021 season stacks up among the Top 25 rookie years in Cowboys history.
news

Rank'Em: All 12 Cowboys Wins From Top to Bottom

Last week, owner Jerry Jones called it a "huge victory" to get Dan Quinn back as defensive coordinator. As for the game victories, the Cowboys had 12 of them, and we ranked them all from top to bottom.
news

Rank'Em: Is Gregory The No. 1 Free Agent Priority?

As we head into the first full week of the offseason, it's never too early to evaluate the free-agent market, especially with the Cowboys having 21 players with expiring contracts. We ranked the list from top to bottom.
news

Rank'Em: All 22 Players To Score Touchdowns

The Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to finish a regular-season with 22 different players to score a touchdown. Let's recap the season of scoring.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys From Georgia/Alabama

We decided to rank the 10 best players from Alabama and Georgia – picking a handful from both schools.
news

Rank'Em: Dak Leads Off Top 10 vs. Washington

Last week, Dak Prescott rounded out the Top 10 performers against the Giants. But he kicks off the list this week as we rank the 10 best players against Washington.
news

Rank'Em: Top 10 Cowboys From Sunday's Win

The Cowboys were able to control the Giants from the jump on Sunday. But who stood out the most? From Tank to Dak, let's rank the Top 10 performers.
news

Rank'Em: Parsons Leads Top 10 Cowboys vs. Saints

The Cowboys used a team effort to get past the Saints on Thursday but who stood out the most? Check out this week's Top 10 standouts from the win in New Orleans.
Advertising