Rank'Em

Presented by

Rank'Em: 25 Years Of Thanksgiving Halftime Shows

Nov 24, 2021 at 01:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Rank'Em--25-Years-Of-Thanksgiving-Halftime-Shows-hero

When country music superstar Luke Combs hits the stage Thursday he will mark a celebration of 25 years of the Cowboys putting on a Thanksgiving halftime show in conjunction with The Salvation Army.

The Jones Family has made a point to dedicate the halftime show every Thanksgiving as a national showcase to kick off the Red Kettle Campaign.

What started out in 1997 with Reba McEntire back at Texas Stadium has now blossomed into an annual event featuring some of the greatest superstars of the music business.

From Carrie Underwood to Toby Keith to Destiny's Child and Beyonce to Kenny Chesney and Luke Brown, the Cowboys have produced a mega-list of talented performers that continues this year with Luke Combs.

Let's take a pictorial look back at not only the halftime entertainment, but the games around the show over the last 25 seasons.

Rank'Em: 25 Years Of Thanksgiving Halftime Shows

Let's take a pictorial look back at not only the halftime entertainment, but the games around the show over the last 25 seasons.

Boykins_William-HS
William A. Boykins

Digital Media Producer / Webmaster

1997: While Reba McEntire electrified the crowd as the inaugural halftime performer for the Red Kettle kickoff for The Salvation Army, it proved to be one of the few highlights for the home crowd as the Cowboys lost to the Oilers, 27-14.
1 / 25

1997: While Reba McEntire electrified the crowd as the inaugural halftime performer for the Red Kettle kickoff for The Salvation Army, it proved to be one of the few highlights for the home crowd as the Cowboys lost to the Oilers, 27-14.

1998: It was a good day to be named Randy. The halftime show was a treat, thanks to recording artist Randy Travis, but the day belonged to Vikings rookie Randy Moss, who caught three passes and three three touchdowns in a Minnesota 46-36 win.
2 / 25

1998: It was a good day to be named Randy. The halftime show was a treat, thanks to recording artist Randy Travis, but the day belonged to Vikings rookie Randy Moss, who caught three passes and three three touchdowns in a Minnesota 46-36 win.

1999: The third time for the Thanksgiving Day halftime show was certainly a charm as Clint Black put on a show. The Cowboys' defense did as well, spoiling Jimmy Johnson's return to Dallas as the Cowboys picked off Dan Marino five times in a 20-0 rout.
3 / 25

1999: The third time for the Thanksgiving Day halftime show was certainly a charm as Clint Black put on a show. The Cowboys' defense did as well, spoiling Jimmy Johnson's return to Dallas as the Cowboys picked off Dan Marino five times in a 20-0 rout.

2000: With Jessica Simpson and Billy Gillman sharing the stage in a Dallas-themed halftime show, Randy Moss again torched the Cowboys as the Vikings handed Dallas a 27-15 defeat on a rainy Thanksgiving Day.
4 / 25

2000: With Jessica Simpson and Billy Gillman sharing the stage in a Dallas-themed halftime show, Randy Moss again torched the Cowboys as the Vikings handed Dallas a 27-15 defeat on a rainy Thanksgiving Day.

2001: A high-flying performance from Creed rocked the Texas Stadium crowd at halftime, followed by an entertaining shootout between the Broncos and Cowboys. Denver edged Dallas for a 26-24 win.
5 / 25

2001: A high-flying performance from Creed rocked the Texas Stadium crowd at halftime, followed by an entertaining shootout between the Broncos and Cowboys. Denver edged Dallas for a 26-24 win.

2002: Lee Ann Rimes put on quite a show for the fans, as did Emmitt Smith. The throwback uniforms seemed to inspire the veteran back, who ran past the Redskins in a 27-20 Dallas victory.
6 / 25

2002: Lee Ann Rimes put on quite a show for the fans, as did Emmitt Smith. The throwback uniforms seemed to inspire the veteran back, who ran past the Redskins in a 27-20 Dallas victory.

2003: Toby Keith was one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys fans who were stunned to watch the Dolphins rip through the Cowboys, who were having a surprising season under Bill Parcells. Miami's 40-21 win was just a minor speed bump in the team's 10-6 season.
7 / 25

2003: Toby Keith was one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys fans who were stunned to watch the Dolphins rip through the Cowboys, who were having a surprising season under Bill Parcells. Miami's 40-21 win was just a minor speed bump in the team's 10-6 season.

2004: It was a family affair on Thanksgiving Day as brothers Julius Jones and Thomas Jones battled it out in a matchup between the Cowboys and Bears. Julius had 150 rushing yards in a breakout performance for the rookie. Drew Henson started the game but Vinny Testaverde had to finish it, leading the Cowboys to a 21-7 win.
8 / 25

2004: It was a family affair on Thanksgiving Day as brothers Julius Jones and Thomas Jones battled it out in a matchup between the Cowboys and Bears. Julius had 150 rushing yards in a breakout performance for the rookie. Drew Henson started the game but Vinny Testaverde had to finish it, leading the Cowboys to a 21-7 win.

2005: The Cowboys fans not only got to see Sheryl Crow dazzle the crowd at halftime, but some free football as the Broncos and Cowboys went into overtime. However, Ron Dayne was too strong in the end, lifting Denver to a dramatic win.
9 / 25

2005: The Cowboys fans not only got to see Sheryl Crow dazzle the crowd at halftime, but some free football as the Broncos and Cowboys went into overtime. However, Ron Dayne was too strong in the end, lifting Denver to a dramatic win.

2006: Not even Carrie Underwood's presence could overtake the excitement being generated by Romo-mania. Tony Romo had recently taken over as the starting quarterback and he didn't disappoint in his first Thanksgiving Day game, throwing for five touchdowns in a win over the Bucs.
10 / 25

2006: Not even Carrie Underwood's presence could overtake the excitement being generated by Romo-mania. Tony Romo had recently taken over as the starting quarterback and he didn't disappoint in his first Thanksgiving Day game, throwing for five touchdowns in a win over the Bucs.

2007: What a better combination than an American Idol winner and an American tradition. Kelly Clarkson was the annual performer at halftime as the Cowboys dominated the Jets 34-3 for the most lopsided win on Thanksgiving Day.
11 / 25

2007: What a better combination than an American Idol winner and an American tradition. Kelly Clarkson was the annual performer at halftime as the Cowboys dominated the Jets 34-3 for the most lopsided win on Thanksgiving Day.

2008: In what was the final Thanksgiving Day game at Texas Stadium, the Cowboys had an easy time with the Seahawks, dominating Seattle 34-9 with the Jonas Brothers rocking the crowd at halftime.
12 / 25

2008: In what was the final Thanksgiving Day game at Texas Stadium, the Cowboys had an easy time with the Seahawks, dominating Seattle 34-9 with the Jonas Brothers rocking the crowd at halftime.

2009: The first Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium featured Daughtry at halftime and a fourth-straight Turkey Day win. The Cowboys had no problems with the Raiders, beating them 24-7.
13 / 25

2009: The first Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium featured Daughtry at halftime and a fourth-straight Turkey Day win. The Cowboys had no problems with the Raiders, beating them 24-7.

2010: Keith Urban brought the house down at halftime and the Cowboys nearly brought down the defending champs as well. A late fumble cost the Cowboys a chance to put the game away and the Saints snuck out with a 30-27 win.
14 / 25

2010: Keith Urban brought the house down at halftime and the Cowboys nearly brought down the defending champs as well. A late fumble cost the Cowboys a chance to put the game away and the Saints snuck out with a 30-27 win.

2011: A last-second field goal by rookie kicker Dan Bailey gave the Cowboys a win over the Dolphins, 20-19. Enrique Iglesias provided the halftime entertainment for the Red Kettle Kickoff campaign.
15 / 25

2011: A last-second field goal by rookie kicker Dan Bailey gave the Cowboys a win over the Dolphins, 20-19. Enrique Iglesias provided the halftime entertainment for the Red Kettle Kickoff campaign.

2012: Kenny Chesney is no stranger to AT&T Stadium and he felt right at home doing the halftime show. Unfortunately, Redskins rookie and native Texan Robert Griffin III felt right at home as well, helping the Redskins to a 38-31 win over the Cowboys.
16 / 25

2012: Kenny Chesney is no stranger to AT&T Stadium and he felt right at home doing the halftime show. Unfortunately, Redskins rookie and native Texan Robert Griffin III felt right at home as well, helping the Redskins to a 38-31 win over the Cowboys.

2013: Just four years after beating the Raiders on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys did it again. This time, it was a tougher matchup but Dallas rallied to win 31-24 for a crowd that also got treated by Selena Gomez at halftime.
17 / 25

2013: Just four years after beating the Raiders on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys did it again. This time, it was a tougher matchup but Dallas rallied to win 31-24 for a crowd that also got treated by Selena Gomez at halftime.

2014: Pitbull put on much more of a show than the Cowboys, who were having a stellar season before the Eagles came to town and gave Dallas a 33-10 win. The Cowboys still finished 12-4 and won the NFC East but Thanksgiving Day was an exception to what proved to be a great season.
18 / 25

2014: Pitbull put on much more of a show than the Cowboys, who were having a stellar season before the Eagles came to town and gave Dallas a 33-10 win. The Cowboys still finished 12-4 and won the NFC East but Thanksgiving Day was an exception to what proved to be a great season.

2015: Luke Bryan put on a show at halftime, but so did the Panthers, who used a dominating defense and big plays from Cam Newton and a Carolina team that made it to the Super Bowl.
19 / 25

2015: Luke Bryan put on a show at halftime, but so did the Panthers, who used a dominating defense and big plays from Cam Newton and a Carolina team that made it to the Super Bowl.

2016: The Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak on Thanksgiving with a win over the Redskins. It was Dak Prescott's first win on Turkey Day. Eric Church had a huge performance at halftime, sending Cowboys fans home with many things to be thankful for.
20 / 25

2016: The Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak on Thanksgiving with a win over the Redskins. It was Dak Prescott's first win on Turkey Day. Eric Church had a huge performance at halftime, sending Cowboys fans home with many things to be thankful for.

2017: Thomas Rhett did his part, crushing it at the halftime performance. But the Cowboys were no match for the Chargers, who rolled past them 28-6.
21 / 25

2017: Thomas Rhett did his part, crushing it at the halftime performance. But the Cowboys were no match for the Chargers, who rolled past them 28-6.

2018: Meghan Trainor was a hit at halftime and the Cowboys were just as good on the field, ripping past Washington, 31-22 thanks to big plays from Amari Cooper.
22 / 25

2018: Meghan Trainor was a hit at halftime and the Cowboys were just as good on the field, ripping past Washington, 31-22 thanks to big plays from Amari Cooper.

2019: The Cowboys got off to a fast start against the Bills, but couldn't sustain the momentum and Buffalo's stingy defense was not in a "giving" mood. On the other side, a familiar face – Cole Beasley – had a nice return to Dallas as Buffalo spoiled the performance by Ellie Goulding at halftime for a 26-15 win.
23 / 25

2019: The Cowboys got off to a fast start against the Bills, but couldn't sustain the momentum and Buffalo's stingy defense was not in a "giving" mood. On the other side, a familiar face – Cole Beasley – had a nice return to Dallas as Buffalo spoiled the performance by Ellie Goulding at halftime for a 26-15 win.

2020: The first few hours of the day was festive all the way around as the Cowboys were battling through an emotional short week, but still hanging with Washington. The halftime show featuring Kane Brown was electric as well and the Cowboys had their chances to take the lead in the third quarter. But the bottom dropped out in the fourth as Washington overpowered the Cowboys down the stretch, pulling away with a 41-16 win.
24 / 25

2020: The first few hours of the day was festive all the way around as the Cowboys were battling through an emotional short week, but still hanging with Washington. The halftime show featuring Kane Brown was electric as well and the Cowboys had their chances to take the lead in the third quarter. But the bottom dropped out in the fourth as Washington overpowered the Cowboys down the stretch, pulling away with a 41-16 win.

Rank'Em--25-Years-Of-Thanksgiving-Halftime-Shows-2021
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Picking The Top 15 Pro Bowl Candidates

The NFL opened up the Pro Bowl voting this week, prompting us to guess on potential candidates this year. Here's a look at 15 player we think have a shot.
news

Rank'Em: 10 Best Cowboys From Sunday's Win

There are plenty of players to reward after Sunday's win but our staff writers voted on the 10 best. To think Dak Prescott had a great game, but he's not even No. 1. Find out this week's Top 10 Cowboys.
news

Rank'Em: Passing Out Game Balls After Vikings Win  

We ranked the top players from Sunday's win over the Vikings. Which Cooper did it best and would you believe someone else actually took the No. 1 spot? Check it out.
news

Rank'Em: Listing Top 15 Cowboys So Far This Year

As the Cowboys sit at 5-1 at the bye week, we decided to rank the players that have shined the brightest. Here's our vote for the Top 15 players of this young season so far.
news

Rank'Em: Picking The Top 10 Players From Sunday

Each week, we find the top players from the game and this one starts with the guy who finished the game with a score.  
news

Rank'Em: Dak Leads Top 10 Players vs. NYG Sunday

The Cowboys had many heroes to pick from in Sunday's win over the Giants. Here are the Top 10 performers we selected, starting off with the quarterback.
news

Rank'Em: Give Game Balls To These 10 Cowboys

Ranking the best 10 players on the field for the Cowboys this past Sunday as they picked up their third straight win, beating Carolina 36-28.
news

Rank'Em: Putting These Cornerbacks In Order 1-10

As the Cowboys break camp in Oxnard and head for Arizona for preseason game No. 2, all eyes will be on the cornerbacks yet again. Our staff decided to rank the cornerbacks 1-10 based on their camp performances so far.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys Now Have 20 Hall of Famers

The Cowboys now have 20 Hall of Fame members, thanks to three more additions last weekend. Here's a look at all of the members and their greatest accomplishments.
news

Rank'Em: Top 15 Players Of Training Camp So Far

With training camp nearly at the halfway point here in California, we decided to rank the top players from Oxnard so far. The top spot is easy, but after that ... let's find out.
news

Rank'Em: 10 Position Battles To Watch During Camp

The Cowboys have officially reported for training camp in Oxnard. The start of camp signals a time to compete. With that, let's focus on 10 key position battles to watch.
Advertising