Rank'Em: 25 Years Of Thanksgiving Halftime Shows

When country music superstar Luke Combs hits the stage Thursday he will mark a celebration of 25 years of the Cowboys putting on a Thanksgiving halftime show in conjunction with The Salvation Army.
The Jones Family has made a point to dedicate the halftime show every Thanksgiving as a national showcase to kick off the Red Kettle Campaign.
What started out in 1997 with Reba McEntire back at Texas Stadium has now blossomed into an annual event featuring some of the greatest superstars of the music business.
From Carrie Underwood to Toby Keith to Destiny's Child and Beyonce to Kenny Chesney and Luke Brown, the Cowboys have produced a mega-list of talented performers that continues this year with Luke Combs.
Let's take a pictorial look back at not only the halftime entertainment, but the games around the show over the last 25 seasons.
