Rank'Em: All 22 Players To Score Touchdowns

There are individual records. There are team records.
And sometimes, there can be a combination of both team and individual.
And that's what the Cowboys experienced this season, setting the NFL record with the most players to score a touchdown.
Thanks to three fourth-quarter touchdowns by a trio of backup running backs, the Cowboys finished the season with 22 players that found the end zone.
That surpassed three teams (Rams 1987, Broncos 2000, Patriots 2007) who had all seen 21 players score throughout the year.
So let's recap the year of touchdowns, which included seven defensive players who either scored on defense or special teams.
