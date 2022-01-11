Rank'Em

Rank'Em: All 22 Players To Score Touchdowns

Jan 11, 2022 at 05:30 PM
Nick Eatman

There are individual records. There are team records.

And sometimes, there can be a combination of both team and individual.

And that's what the Cowboys experienced this season, setting the NFL record with the most players to score a touchdown.

Thanks to three fourth-quarter touchdowns by a trio of backup running backs, the Cowboys finished the season with 22 players that found the end zone.

That surpassed three teams (Rams 1987, Broncos 2000, Patriots 2007) who had all seen 21 players score throughout the year.

So let's recap the year of touchdowns, which included seven defensive players who either scored on defense or special teams.

Rank'Em: All 22 Players To Score Touchdowns

The Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to finish a regular-season with 22 different players to score a touchdown. Let's recap the season of scoring.

22. JaQuan Hardy (1) – And for the record-breaker, Hardy put quite a bow on his regular season, which has primarily been on the practice squad. The former star of HBO's Hard Knocks, Hardy ripped off a dazzling 22-yard touchdown run to become the 22nd player to score.
21. Ito Smith (1) – Called up as COVID-19 replacement from the practice squad earlier in the day, Smith wound up in the end zone in the fourth quarter with his 4-yard run. It was Smith's first touchdown since the 2020 season when he scored as a member of the Falcons.
20. Corey Clement (1) – In a wild fourth quarter against the Eagles, Clement not only became the 20th player to score, but he caught Dak's record-breaking touchdown as Prescott surpassed Tony Romo's single-season TD record with his 37th scoring strike. Not a bad place for Clement to score, considering he started his career with the Eagles.
19. Chauncey Golston (1) – Two plays after he recovered a fumble that replay officials negated because they said the play was over before the fumble, Golston managed to get his hands on the ball, this time in the end zone after Corey Clement's blocked punt.
18. Terence Steele (1) – A little trickery got Steele in the end zone against Washington. His 1-yard TD catch made him the first starting offensive lineman in franchise history to catch a touchdown pass.
17. DeMarcus Lawrence (1) – Perhaps the most exciting touchdown of the season. Tank not only snagged a Heinicke pass in mid-air, but then weaved through the Washington offense for a dazzling interception return. It was D-Law's touchdown that gave him the Cowboys' single-season record as the 17th different player. But they were far from through.
16. Dorance Armstrong (1) – Yes, this was one of many plays ignited by Micah Parsons' pass-rush skills. But after the rookie sacked Washington's Taylor Heinicke and forced a fumble, it was Armstrong who provided the scoop-and-score.
15. Carlos Watkins (1) – The veteran DT called it a "big boy" touchdown when he picked off Taysom Hill in the fourth quarter of a win over the Saints. Watkins rumbled into the end zone to help the Cowboys pull away at the end
14. Sean McKeon (1) – This might be more impressive than one might think, considering how much time McKeon missed this year and the fact he caught just four passes. His 10-yard TD catch against the Raiders on Thanksgiving was his final reception of the regular season.
13. Nahshon Wright (1) – If this one isn't remembered as much, it might be because Wright was at the bottom of the pile when he scored. The rookie recovered a blocked punt by Dorance Armstrong against the Falcons. The irony here was just one week earlier, Wright couldn't corral a blocked punt that was ruled a "muff" and a crucial turnover in a loss to the Broncos.
12. Anthony Brown (1) – Way back in Week 5 win over the Giants, Brown scored a late touchdown with a Pick-6 to further enhance the blowout over their division rivals.
11. Dak Prescott (1) – The irony here is that the NFL only credits the player who gets into the end zone as the "scorer." So despite setting the franchise record for most TD passes in a season with 37, Prescott had just one touchdown this year. But it was a memorable one as he ran over some defenders to score a late touchdown against the Falcons.
10. Michael Gallup (2) – Injuries obviously cut Gallup's season short but his two touchdowns were both highlight-reel catches. In fact, his final play of the year was a TD as he tore his ACL while twisting his body around to catch a pass against Arizona.
9. Blake Jarwin (2) – Injured for most of the season with a hip injury, the tight end still scored twice earlier in the year and nearly had a third TD in the last game against the Eagles.
8. Trevon Diggs (2) – Sometimes overshadowed by his NFL-leading 11 picks, Diggs also scored twice. His dazzling go-ahead touchdown in New England was a huge play that helped them beat the Patriots in overtime.
7. Malik Turner (3) – All of his touchdowns occurred in the fourth quarter, including two in a loss to the Broncos. Turner also had a score in the blowout home win against Washington.
6. Tony Pollard (3) – Other than Zeke, Pollard is the only other player on the roster two score touchdowns in two different ways. He had two rushing touchdowns along with a 100-yard kickoff return against the Raiders.
5. Cedrick Wilson (6) – Half of his touchdowns occurred in the final two games after Michael Gallup's season-ending injury. Wilson had three TDs in the final six quarters, including two more in Philly.
4. CeeDee Lamb (6) – The second-year wide receiver was the first player to score a touchdown for the Cowboys this year, hauling in a 29-yard pass from Dak against the Bucs in Week 1.
3. Dalton Schultz (8) – A late surge by Schultz, including two in Philly, finishes him with a tie with Cooper, and the second-most TD catches by a tight end behind only Witten and Billy Joe DuPree (9 each).
2. Amari Cooper (8) – His scores were rather steady from start to finish. Cooper had two TD catches in the opener against the Bucs and was scoring in Weeks 16 & 17 as well.
1. Ezekiel Elliott (12) – It might not have been Zeke's best statistical season in terms of yards, but a dozen touchdowns is always a good season, especially with 10 on the ground. Zeke caught two more scores to help him comfortably lead the team in touchdowns for the sixth straight year.
