Rank'Em: Allen, Newton Highlight All-Pancake Team

In our every-day world, the pancake is a beautiful thing. Whether it's eaten plain, slightly buttered or dipped in syrup, you won't find many in this world who aren't a fan of the breakfast staple. And the best part about a pancake, is that both sides are pretty much the same.

But when it comes to football, there's only one favorable side of the "pancake" – the term when a blocker knocks his defender on his back and to the ground.

As we celebrate March 1, also known as "National Pancake Day," we put together the Cowboys' all-time "Pancake" team.

HM: Emmitt Smith – You don't break the NFL all-time rushing record for throwing a lot of blocks. Instead, many of the guys who helped him get there are on this list. But when called upon, Smith was willing to mix it up and even put a few blitzers on their backside.
HM: Emmitt Smith – You don't break the NFL all-time rushing record for throwing a lot of blocks. Instead, many of the guys who helped him get there are on this list. But when called upon, Smith was willing to mix it up and even put a few blitzers on their backside.

12. Ezekiel Elliott – You've got to have some running backs on the list. They block quite a bit, and usually facing guys with a running start. Zeke has never been afraid to mix it up, evident by his double-whammy block against the 49ers in the last playoff game where he knocked down two players.
12. Ezekiel Elliott – You've got to have some running backs on the list. They block quite a bit, and usually facing guys with a running start. Zeke has never been afraid to mix it up, evident by his double-whammy block against the 49ers in the last playoff game where he knocked down two players.

11. Andre Gurode – All teams need a center. Gurode spent most of his career in the middle of the line and was one of the team's biggest snappers of all-time. With his size, came his ability to dump defenders on the ground.
11. Andre Gurode – All teams need a center. Gurode spent most of his career in the middle of the line and was one of the team's biggest snappers of all-time. With his size, came his ability to dump defenders on the ground.

10. Martellus Bennett – Maybe he didn't live up to the expectations of a second-round tight end, but when it came to blocking, he was one of the best at his position. Bennett had plenty of height and power, and although he sometimes seemed more interested in making plays as a receiver, he was more than a willing blocker. When it was time to engage with the defender, Bennett certainly won his share of battles.
10. Martellus Bennett – Maybe he didn't live up to the expectations of a second-round tight end, but when it came to blocking, he was one of the best at his position. Bennett had plenty of height and power, and although he sometimes seemed more interested in making plays as a receiver, he was more than a willing blocker. When it was time to engage with the defender, Bennett certainly won his share of battles.

9. Daryl Johnston – Emmitt Smith has never stopped short of thanking "Moose" for his ability to pave the way for his record-setting career. While Johnston became more of an offensive weapon as his career continued, he was always the lead blocker and with that, put some guys on their back.
9. Daryl Johnston – Emmitt Smith has never stopped short of thanking "Moose" for his ability to pave the way for his record-setting career. While Johnston became more of an offensive weapon as his career continued, he was always the lead blocker and with that, put some guys on their back.

8. Rayfield Wright – The first Cowboys offensive linemen to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Wright knew how to overpower his opponents, especially when he got to the next level where linebackers and defensive backs had plenty of grass stains on the backs of their jersey.
8. Rayfield Wright – The first Cowboys offensive linemen to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Wright knew how to overpower his opponents, especially when he got to the next level where linebackers and defensive backs had plenty of grass stains on the backs of their jersey.

7. Zack Martin – He's never going to be confused for the road-grader that mauls players to the ground. But Martin's technique is second to none and he knows how to use both power and leverage. Especially in space, Martin can get out there on the move and get defenders down.
7. Zack Martin – He's never going to be confused for the road-grader that mauls players to the ground. But Martin's technique is second to none and he knows how to use both power and leverage. Especially in space, Martin can get out there on the move and get defenders down.

6. Tyron Smith – Same as Martin, Smith is known for his athletic ability and quick feet. But when the power play is needed, Smith could certainly do so. Ask Eli Apple about that in a 2016 game in New York.
6. Tyron Smith – Same as Martin, Smith is known for his athletic ability and quick feet. But when the power play is needed, Smith could certainly do so. Ask Eli Apple about that in a 2016 game in New York.

5. Leonard Davis – One of the biggest player to ever suit up for the Cowboys, Davis made a living on the pancake block and did so plenty of times in his stint with Dallas. He started his career with the Cardinals as an offensive tackle, but once he moved to guard, that's where he could focus on utilizing his strength. That wasn't a good thing for opposing defensive tackles.
5. Leonard Davis – One of the biggest player to ever suit up for the Cowboys, Davis made a living on the pancake block and did so plenty of times in his stint with Dallas. He started his career with the Cardinals as an offensive tackle, but once he moved to guard, that's where he could focus on utilizing his strength. That wasn't a good thing for opposing defensive tackles.

4. Erik Williams – This list includes some of the biggest, quickest and strongest players. Williams might have been the meanest. When that switch was flipped on, "Big E" took it to another level and that often meant the opponent in front of him was not only going backward, but to the ground.
4. Erik Williams – This list includes some of the biggest, quickest and strongest players. Williams might have been the meanest. When that switch was flipped on, "Big E" took it to another level and that often meant the opponent in front of him was not only going backward, but to the ground.

3. La'el Collins – Speed and power often brings brute force. Several times in his career, Collins has met his opponent in space and it didn't bode well for the opposition. His most vicious play occurred as a rookie in 2015 against Seattle when he mauled two players on one play to open a running lane.
3. La'el Collins – Speed and power often brings brute force. Several times in his career, Collins has met his opponent in space and it didn't bode well for the opposition. His most vicious play occurred as a rookie in 2015 against Seattle when he mauled two players on one play to open a running lane.

2. Nate Newton – Whether it's referring to a block or the food, there won't be a list about pancakes without Nate Newton. For all of the personality he brought to the table and was one of the more visible offensive linemen ever, Newton was a devastating blocker, especially in the trenches. Newton knew how to use his weight and power to overpower opponents, which often left him on the right side of the "cake."
2. Nate Newton – Whether it's referring to a block or the food, there won't be a list about pancakes without Nate Newton. For all of the personality he brought to the table and was one of the more visible offensive linemen ever, Newton was a devastating blocker, especially in the trenches. Newton knew how to use his weight and power to overpower opponents, which often left him on the right side of the "cake."

1. Larry Allen – Who else? No linemen was bigger and stronger, and maybe even faster than Allen, as he showed off that speed in a 1994 game in New Orleans. But for the guy who bench-pressed 700 pounds, of course he's going to be No. 1 on the "pancake" list. A first-ballot Hall of Famer, Allen is considered one of the best offensive linemen to ever play and the biggest reason for that was his ability to simply dominate anything in front of him.
1. Larry Allen – Who else? No linemen was bigger and stronger, and maybe even faster than Allen, as he showed off that speed in a 1994 game in New Orleans. But for the guy who bench-pressed 700 pounds, of course he's going to be No. 1 on the "pancake" list. A first-ballot Hall of Famer, Allen is considered one of the best offensive linemen to ever play and the biggest reason for that was his ability to simply dominate anything in front of him.

Advertising