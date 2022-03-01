Rank'Em: Allen, Newton Highlight All-Pancake Team

In our every-day world, the pancake is a beautiful thing. Whether it's eaten plain, slightly buttered or dipped in syrup, you won't find many in this world who aren't a fan of the breakfast staple. And the best part about a pancake, is that both sides are pretty much the same.
But when it comes to football, there's only one favorable side of the "pancake" – the term when a blocker knocks his defender on his back and to the ground.
As we celebrate March 1, also known as "National Pancake Day," we put together the Cowboys' all-time "Pancake" team.
