Rank'Em: Best CB Duos in Cowboys History

Feb 18, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Nick Eatman

This past year, the Cowboys saw one of the best individual seasons by a cornerback in team history.

Who could forget Trevon Diggs' 2021 season that saw him pick off 11 passes, tying him for the franchise record for one year.

But what about the other side? It's easy to be overshadowed by a player who gets 11 interceptions, but Anthony Brown quietly had a solid year as well, getting three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.

Now, his Thanksgiving Day game that included four pass interference penalties in a loss to the Raiders will probably be his most memorable moment. But as a whole, Brown had a good year and combined with Diggs, it was one of the best cornerback duos in team history.

So this week's Rank'em series will focus on the best cornerback tandems in team history, with a few players making the list more than once.

Rank'Em: Best CB Duos in Cowboys History

While we saw one of the greatest seasons by a Cowboys cornerback this year, where did Diggs/Brown rank among the best CB duos in team history? Let's rank the Top 10 tandems the Cowboys have ever seen.

Honorable Mention: Carr/Scandrick

For a few years in the early 2010s, Brandon Carr and Orlando Scandrick were two of the better cover players that teamed together. The problem with this duo was just a lack of interceptions as Carr went two full seasons without (2014-15) a pick and Scandrick never had more than two in a season. But Scandrick's versatility to play the slot and Carr's strength to match up with bigger receivers puts them just outside the list.

10. Terence Newman/ Anthony Henry

The Cowboys put a bigger commitment at cornerback when Bill Parcells got here, drafting Newman No. 5 overall in 2003 and then giving Henry a big free-agent deal two years later. Together, they got their hands on the ball a lot more as both of them had seasons of five or more picks. In four years playing together, they combined for 24 interceptions.

9. Byron Jones / Chido Awuzie

The first part of being a cornerback is the ability to cover. That's something this group did better than many other duos on this list. The reason for the No. 9 spot is a lack of interceptions. But Jones managed to be the first defensive back in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro team without getting a single interception. Awuzie never got more than one in a year but they didn't give up many plays.

8. Don Bishop/Cornell Green

Back in the 1960s, the game was certainly different and players were often moving around from cornerback to safety. Both Bishop and Green played both spots but in 1962, they combined for 12 interceptions as the two starting cornerbacks.

7. Deion Sanders / Kevin Smith

When the Cowboys were courting Deion Sanders back in 1995, the vision was for this duo to be not only the best in team history but perhaps in the entire NFL. But Smith suffered a torn Achilles in the Week 1 opener, making the Sanders signing not only a huge luxury, but now a necessity. When Smith returned to action in 1996, he was still good, but not the same as before. Together, they were a good combination in the next three-four years but didn't live up to the lofty expectations.

6. Mel Renfro / Herb Adderley

This is the only Hall-of-Fame duo on this list although Adderley spent most of his career with the Packers. But in the three years he played in Dallas (190-72), the Cowboys made their first two Super Bowl appearances. In 1971, the Cowboys won the title and this combination had 11 interceptions during the entire season.

5. Terence Newman/ Mike Jenkins

Sometimes overlooked because both of these players were first-round picks that didn't always live up to the high expectations, but in 2009, this duo became just the second group of Dallas starting cornerbacks to make the Pro Bowl in the same season. Jenkins had the odd stat-line that year of getting five interceptions with zero return yards. Newman had three, including a 27-yard interception for a touchdown.

4. Trevon Diggs/Anthony Brown

The 14 combined interceptions between them ranks as one of the best duos in team history. Obviously, Diggs gets the bulk of the credit as he racked up a franchise-tying 11. But throughout the year, Brown was another cornerstone.

3. Deion Sanders /Larry Brown

Sometimes, numbers don't always tell the story. But when Deion came to the team in 1995, it immediately changed the way the Cowboys played in the secondary, especially with Sanders taking over half the field. Brown was able to thrive with six picks in the regular season, and then three more in the playoffs to help him win MVP of Super Bowl XXX. Because of Deion's greatness, it led to a duo that became one of the most feared in team history.

2. Mel Renfro/Cornell Green – Let's be clear about this one – the only reason this isn't No. 1 on the list is because they only played together for one year. But in 1967, Green and Renfro were the two cornerbacks and helped lead the Cowboys to the championship game, which turned out to be the "Ice Bowl" in Green Bay. But they both had seven interceptions each in that season. Both Green and Renfro played safety throughout their careers, but in this one season, the duo was certainly dynamic and both ended up making the Pro Bowl.

1. Everson Walls/Dennis Thurman

The only starting cornerback duo to post more than the 14 that Green/Renfro and Diggs/Brown occurred in 1981. Everson Walls, an undrafted rookie from Grambling, had 11 picks that season, topping only Dennis Thurman who had nine. The 20 picks for their two starters is easily the most in team history. Together, Thurman and Walls were the starters for the next four years, totaling 48 interceptions between the two of them – Walls with 25, and Thurman having 23.

