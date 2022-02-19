Rank'Em: Best CB Duos in Cowboys History

This past year, the Cowboys saw one of the best individual seasons by a cornerback in team history.
Who could forget Trevon Diggs' 2021 season that saw him pick off 11 passes, tying him for the franchise record for one year.
But what about the other side? It's easy to be overshadowed by a player who gets 11 interceptions, but Anthony Brown quietly had a solid year as well, getting three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.
Now, his Thanksgiving Day game that included four pass interference penalties in a loss to the Raiders will probably be his most memorable moment. But as a whole, Brown had a good year and combined with Diggs, it was one of the best cornerback duos in team history.
So this week's Rank'em series will focus on the best cornerback tandems in team history, with a few players making the list more than once.
While we saw one of the greatest seasons by a Cowboys cornerback this year, where did Diggs/Brown rank among the best CB duos in team history? Let's rank the Top 10 tandems the Cowboys have ever seen.